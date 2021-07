Following England can be confusing, even at the best of times. The noise from media and fans is intense on a level that club football simply does not match. There is not a lot of international football, it's a very bespoke and niche process, and if most watchers reflected honestly they would likely concede that their understanding is far lower than that of club football. Our attempts to understand England's group phase at Euro 2020 are therefore difficult, and wading through the outrage and criticism to try and get an accurate read isn't easy.