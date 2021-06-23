Cancel
Video Games

Halo: Master Chief Collection could get up to 60 player battles teases developer

By Patrick Dane
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halo: The Master Chief Collection developer 343 Industries is experimenting with an increase in player sizes all the way up to 60 players in classic games. The revelation about the potentially huge increase of players in a match comes straight from 343 Industries producer Sean Swidersky. The developer appeared on an official Xbox stream playing the collection (via Gamespot and clipped by Mint Blitz) and talked about the experiment.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

