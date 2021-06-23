Pennsylvania elections are secure; our laws need fine-tuning, not an overhaul [editorial]

THE ISSUE: “A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite the Democratic governor’s veto threat,” The Associated Press reported Tuesday night. House Bill 1300, a “lengthy and complex bill, crafted after a series of committee hearings on the subject earlier this year, was sent to the state Senate on a vote of 110 to 91,” the AP reported. Common Cause Pennsylvania, an organization focused on good governance, issued a news release projecting that HB 1300 would cost the state almost $92 million and would “make voting more difficult.” Common Cause expressed concern that “the bill is being rushed through the legislative process, without time for careful deliberation or public input.”