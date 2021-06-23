HEADLINES: Police chase ends up in a river, mall panic, car into house, pizzeria owner accused of racism

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A traffic stop gone wrong sent Port Jervis police on a car chase into Pennsylvania. Police say a 49-year-old woman sped off as officers tried to pull her over for speeding near Port Jervis Middle School. She hopped on I-84, exiting in Westfall Township, PA before intentionally accelerating on the access boat launch into the Delaware River. Officers were able to rescue the woman from the water. She's at the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.