Atole de Zarzamoras (Blackberry Atole)
The word atole comes from atl (water) and tlaoli (ground corn). These beverages have been consumed since pre-Hispanic times and the variations are countless. Made with water, milk, or a combination of the two, and commonly thickened with masa, the beverage is also sometimes made with ground toasted corn, fermented corn, rice, oatmeal, fresh corn, or mature corn cooked in ashes. It is sweetened with sugar and/or piloncillo and often mixed with fruit.www.epicurious.com