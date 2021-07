In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, you’ll need to take down lots of these rocky giants, so here’s where to get Stone Talus Trophies and other pieces of loot from them. Though you’ll be fighting a lot of these monsters as you progress through the main story of the game, the trophies you get from them will be nowhere near enough to unlock everything the game has to offer. Below there will be some missions listed to help streamline this process so that you’re not just running around trying to get all of them.