(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) Thursday said it inked a deal with ASHTA Chemicals Inc. to purchase and sell the chlorine produced at ASHTA's Ashtabula, Ohio facility. "This agreement provides the opportunity to optimize logistics across the Olin and ASHTA portfolio, reducing the number of miles chlorine travels to get to customers and overall transportation costs while increasing the security and flexibility of supply within the growing Olin network. Olin has unmatched expertise in the safe and efficient delivery of chlorine," said Damian Gumpel, Vice President and President, Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls.