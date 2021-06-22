Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Maersk-backed green hydrogen player seals deal on sold-out IPO

ihsmarkit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Danish electrolyzer maker partly owned by the world's largest container ship operator completed an over-subscribed IPO in Europe in recent days. A.P. Moller Holding, the owner of ship operator Maersk, has a minority stake in electrolyzer manufacturer Green Hydrogen Systems. Kolding, Denmark-based Green Hydrogen Systems, launched in 2007, manufactures...

ihsmarkit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Søren Skou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Production#Ipo#Hydrogen Technologies#Danish#A P Moller Holding#French#Nasdaq Copenhagen#Norlys Holding#Green Hydrogen Systems#A P M Ller Holding#Lng#Ucl Energy Institute#Umas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Brentwood, NYNewsday

Brentwood plant to test green hydrogen fuel

New York State's newly announced plan to explore the use of green hydrogen to decarbonize power production will include what's billed as the first test of blending the clean fuel into the mix at an existing power plant in Brentwood, officials said. Under the $8.5 million pilot, the New York...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Eni signs deal for hydrogen production in Egypt

July 8 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI), state-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC)and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) signed a deal to asses the feasibility of producing hydrogen in Egypt, the Italian energy group said in a statement on Thursday. The move is part of Eni's major overhaul launched last...
Energy Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Crude Oil and Natural Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Businessrigzone.com

Diamond Offshore Strikes Training Deal with Maersk

Maersk Training will provide support to Diamond's global team, including the Ocean BlackHornet drillship. PHOTO SOURCE: Maersk Training. Drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has entered into a three-year global training management and service (TMS) agreement with Maersk Training, the latter firm reported Tuesday. “I am excited about our alliance with Maersk...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Petronas reaches ten-year LNG supply deal with CNOOC

Petronas LNG (PLL), a subsidiary of Malaysia’s oil and gas company Petronas, has signed a deal valued at around $7bn to supply LNG to China National Offshore Oil Corporation’s (CNOOC) subsidiary CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing. The ten-year deal involves the supply of 2.2 million tonnes per annum...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Taqa, Abu Dhabi Ports mull green hydrogen to ammonia project

LONDON (ICIS)--Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday announced plans to develop an industrial scale green hydrogen to ammonia export project in the United Arab Emirates. The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and Khalifa Port...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

American Shale Boom Transforms Country to Net Exporter in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is an invaluable fuel in emerging economies to fulfil their surging energy requirements. In 2019, there was a 13% increase in the global trade of LNG compared to the previous year. The LNG infrastructure comprises the entire value chain from production to consumption. Large LNG terminals are built to cater to the requirements of demand and supply centres. LNG can be transported via ships and terminals to locations unconnected to pipelines. Ships are the most economical and convenient option for LNG transportation between liquification and regasification plants.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Shell Could Bring EU Green Hydrogen Scheme To US Shores

Shell has just flipped the switch on the biggest green hydrogen plant in the EU, and it looks like the oil and gas giant could have a hand in fostering the renewable H2 revolution here in the US, as well. It better ramp up quickly, though. Global demand for hydrogen demand has tripled since the 1970s and it has nowhere to go but up.
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Hydrogen start-up plans London IPO

HGEN said it was targeting a 10-15% annual return on investments in the medium to long-term. Hydrogen energy startup HydrogenOne Capital Growth Plc (HGEN) plans to raise £250mn ($346mn) in an initial public offering in London, it said on July 5, adding that it sa... Please sign in to access...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Shell starts operations at Europe's biggest green hydrogen PEM

LONDON (ICIS)--Shell has started operations at Europe’s largest green hydrogen electrolyser at its energy and chemicals park in Rheinland, Germany, the company announced on Friday. The Refhyne project polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyser will use renewable electricity to produce up to 1,300 tonnes/year of green hydrogen. Initially, the hydrogen will...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Chile and Germany join forces to develop viable green hydrogen projects

Chile’s Minister of Energy Juan Carlos Jobet and German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier signed a joint declaration on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on green hydrogen. As part of the collaboration, a green hydrogen working group will be created as part of the Chilean-German Energy Association (AEE) to identify viable green hydrogen projects, facilitate the development of supply chains abroad, share knowledge and experiences in terms of safety standards and procedures. The partnership also aims to advance the development of certification systems for low carbon emissions and promote the joint development of research, pilot and demonstration projects. Altmaier referred to the H2 Global program, a German government initiative that seeks to import green hydrogen and support electrolyzer projects abroad. He added that cooperation with Chile was important because Germany's major energy sector players were seeking new trade routes for imports of green hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. Also on Tuesday, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a video conference. According to the Chilean government, one of the focuses was the development of clean energy sources and green hydrogen. In December, the German ministry announced its support for Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF), the first eFuels project to be developed in Chile, which consists of the generation and use of green hydrogen to produce methanol and gasoline. The German government will support the project with €8.2 million ($ 9.76 million) through Siemens Energy.
Energy IndustryShareCast

PowerHouse partner Peel inks deal to supply hydrogen fuel stations

Waste-to-hydrogen technology company PowerHouse Energy announced on Friday that its partner, Peel NRE, has signed a letter of intent to supply hydrogen from its planned roll-out of plastic-to-hydrogen facilities to Element 2’s proposed network of hydrogen refuelling stations. 13,590.63. 16:30 02/07/21. 0.64%. 86.08. 1,265.93. 16:21 02/07/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded...
Energy IndustryBBC

Can hydrogen fuel help drive towards green future?

"There's no doubting that diesel is messy," says Dougie Choppen, who has been working on the railway for about 45 years. He is now part of a small but dedicated team at a site in Bo'ness halfway through building Scotland's first train powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, which will emit nothing more than steam and condensed water.
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

“Green” hydrogen from Shell: electrolysis plant started

Huge amounts of “green” hydrogen are required for the climate-neutral conversion of industry in Germany. The oil and natural gas company Shell has now started production in Wesseling – initially on a small scale. In the presence of North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), a hydrogen electrolysis system went into operation on Friday. It has an output of 10 megawatts and, according to the company, can produce up to 1,300 tons of “green” hydrogen per year. Green hydrogen is obtained with green electricity, coal does not play a role.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Maersk eyes startup alliance

Jul. 1—DUBAI — Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk is open to collaborating with startups in the region and this stems from the need of reinventing its business strategy that will be based on digitisation, decarbonisation and democratising its supply chain, a top official said. Vincent Clerc, CEO for ocean and logistics,...
Industryspglobal.com

Maersk signs deal on construction of first carbon-neutral vessel

A.P. Moller-Maersk -- the largest shipping company in the world -- has signed an agreement with South Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyards to a build a feeder vessel capable of sailing either on methanol or very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), it said July 1. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
Energy Industryglobalconstructionreview.com

German developer aims to build 45GW green hydrogen complex in Kazakhstan

German renewable energy developer Svevind Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan’s national development agency to develop a massive green hydrogen complex. The agreement with Kazakh Invest envisages the building of wind and solar farms with a combined generating capacity that is equivalent to the entire installed capacity...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

4 technologies that are accelerating the green hydrogen revolution

Green hydrogen – produced using renewable energy – currently accounts for just 0.1% of global hydrogen production. But it's a powerful bet for solving renewables' intermittency problem and decarbonizing heavy industry. Scaling up green hydrogen does present challenges – but modern digital technology could provide some of the answers. Here's...
Environmentwindpowermonthly.com

Green hydrogen to unlock Chile’s wind wealth

As green hydrogen emerges as a fuel of the future, it is opening up opportunities to exploit renewables located too far from consumers to be transported as electricity. Nowhere is that truer than in Chile's far south, where companies are jostling to exploit the region's massive wind resources. A government...

Comments / 0

Community Policy