Lando Norris felt he was denied second position at the Austrian Grand Prix by the penalty handed to him after an early on-track fight with Sergio Perez. Norris was defending from Red Bull's Perez at Turn 4 when the Mexican driver ran wide across the gravel. The stewards said Norris had forced Perez off the track, although there was no contact, and gave him a five-second time penalty which dropped him behind Valtteri Bottas at the pit stops.