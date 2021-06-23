Cancel
Flash UK PMI holds close to record high in June as economy booms

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK's record economic growth spurt continued in June, according to the latest flash PMI data from IHS Markit and CIPS. Having been hit hard by COVID-19 lockdown measures in the opening months of the year, businesses have reported a surge in demand as the economy reopens, albeit with some signs that the rate of expansion appears to have peaked in May. Full order books and a further loosening of virus-fighting restrictions should nevertheless help ensure growth remains strong as we head through the summer.

