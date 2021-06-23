Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Akima Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

By PRWeb
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked #63 in analysis of unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all federal government agencies. Akima today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the tenth annual BGOV200. The ranking is based on unclassified, prime contracts from fiscal year 2020 data, awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. With $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts, Akima ranked number 63 out of 200 in this year’s list. Click here to download a full copy of the BGOV200 report http://onb-gov.com/DJV250AfVNp.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Government#Akima President Ceo#Ff E#Nana#Alaska Native Corporation#Washington Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Washington StateTimes Union

Akima Ranked 28 on 2021 Washington Technology Top 100 List

HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Akima today announced it has been named a Top 100 federal contractor for 2021 by Washington Technology. Ranking number 28 this year, Akima moved up in the Washington Technology Top 100 listing compared to their 2020 ranking of number 39. The Top 100 list ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market based on their prime contract obligation during fiscal 2020.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Treasury, IRS Extend Safe Harbor for Renewable Energy Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service thsi week issued guidance for taxpayers developing renewable energy projects to address delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In prior IRS notices, the Treasury Department and the IRS established the Continuity Safe Harbor that allows an eligible...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Gibson Dunn, Latham advise Broadcom on FTC antitrust settlement

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Latham & Watkins represented Broadcom Inc in an antitrust settlement announced on Friday that requires the semiconductor maker to stop demanding that its customers buy source components from the California-based tech company. The Federal Trade Commission said in bringing its action against Broadcom that the...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Justice Department is probing Lordstown Motors

The Justice Department is probing embattled electric-truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. The inquiry into Lordstown Motors is being handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and is in early stages, the people said. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also looking at the company, Lordstown Motors has previously said.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could a 4th stimulus check still be on the table in 2021? Here's the scoop

What is the chance that Americans will see a fourth stimulus payment before the end of the year? On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the odds are somewhat unlikely, stating that President Joe Biden has already proposed "what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term" in getting the economy to move forward. Congress is still hammering out and negotiating the details of the next two stimulus packages.
Relationship AdviceFortune

‘They were offering me nothing’: A fraught divorce sits at the center of Trump Organization probe and CFO arrest

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Part of Allen Weisselberg’s legal troubles began when his former daughter-in-law couldn’t get the numbers in her divorce proceedings to add up. Jennifer Weisselberg says she was befuddled. The lifestyle she’d shared with her ex-husband,...
Small Businessslenterprise.com

SBA renews council to address COVID relief inequities in underserved areas

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). The council will address the inequality of implementation of COVID programs within underserved communities. Established in 2010, the council has been inactive since early 2020. “The...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Education Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Education Cyber Security Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Education Cyber Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
AdvocacySFGate

Malaysia pledges to tackle forced labor after US downgrade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's government pledged Monday to take steps to eliminate forced labor after the country was downgraded by the U.S. to the worst level in an annual report on human trafficking. Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan said the government is taking the downgrade seriously and has...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — For months -- years, even -- legal observers have...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Feds zero in on Roger Stone's "shady" condo purchase

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone is yet again in the crosshairs of the Department of Justice, this time over after a questionable mortgage deal that is the centerpiece of an ongoing civil case which alleges he owes millions in back taxes. "The government's complaint lays out a complicated scheme. It...