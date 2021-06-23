Pay Attention & Listen World Hip Hop Mix

Every music enthusiast has a list of their top five favorite albums of all time. Many times, these projects bring back fond memories. On the flip side, fans may have been going through a tough time when an album dropped and the music helped them get through that moment in their life. Then there's that one project that just has everlasting bops. For rappers, it’s no different. Before they were artists, they were hip-hop fans. 2021 XXL Freshman Lakeyah can attest to that. Down in Atlanta during the Freshman cover shoot, she shared her top five favorite hip-hop albums that made an impact on her life.