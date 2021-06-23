Cancel
Hip Hop

Pay Attention & Listen World Hip Hop Mix

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes we can be talking right to somebodies face and see they’re not listening at all. Directly in the eye, yet their mind is already thinking about something else. In this fast pace world, listening to someone or not paying attention leads to all sorts of miscommunication. We don’t take the time to breathe, concentrate and just listen. Today, focus on listening to this dope podcast brought to you by no other than BTRtoday and Crazy Dj Bazarro. Let’s go and listen!

#Btrtoday
Musicearmilk.com

Hip-hop duo Hippie Tribe drops minimalist but powerful single "Goku"

Alternative hip-hop duo Hippie Tribe drop anthemic new track “Goku,” bringing forth pure grit and talent with their signature blend of hip-hop, R&B and alt-rock. Coming in at just-under-minute-thirty, the track is short yet potent pulling listeners in with its addictive quality. From a humble beginning playing in a college...
Musicbtrtoday.com

No Company Latin Hip Hop Mix

Remember those days, way back in the day, when your friends wanted to come over and your parents said no. No company aloud today! You almost wanted to cry. They never gave in. Next thing you know, you’re 18 years old and you’re free, but now you don’t want any company either. Now, just like your parents, you just wanna chill. Well chill with us now. Another super duper dope episode of Latin Hip Hop to set your weekend off right.
Musicthisis50.com

Why Is Everyone in The Hip-Hop Scene Talking About Jeff Krammer

Jeff Krammer is a young rapper from New York who started making music at the age of 15. It all started with a basketball dream, but he was later drawn to hip-hop music. His inspiration from the various hip-hop music played during basketball games pushed him to freestyle with his friends. He was the best among his friends and they could recognize his talent as a rapper and musician. His friends pushed Jeff to take up music and work on his talent. He realized his talent and decided to work on it.
Hip Hopphillyfunguide.com

Hip Hop 2 Workshop (ages 12-17) with Ryan

This week long Hip Hop workshop series meets Monday-Friday 5-6pm and is designed for dancers ages 12-17 who want to take their hip hop technique to the next level. Expect to learn a fusion of hip hop styles including commercial, house, and urban that will enhance musicality, performance quality, and artistry.
Musickcrw.com

Hip-hop breakthrough Genesis Owusu on racism, depression, and ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

We don’t throw this phrase around too loosely, but hip-hop breakout Genesis Owusu is a true one-of-a-kind artist. Based in Canberra, Australia, with deep ties to his native Ghana, the musician born Kofi Owusu-Ansah has released a few choice singles over the years that tipped us off to a very promising new artist in the works. In particular, a clever single from 2018 called “awomen amen.”
Hip Hopbtrtoday.com

The Re-Opening Of The World...Hip Hop Show

We continue to rock on for another dope episode of World Hip Hop. We rock for you. You can spread the word about us, just like gossip, lol. You know we rock the planet with fly musical joints. We don’t hold back. So lets get intense on purpose for the grand wizard Crazy Dj Bazarro on the mix. Go!!!
Musicthis song is sick

bitbird Enlists Fans On Second Installment Of Community-Made Album ‘create together vol. 2’

When San Holo co-founded bitbird in 2014, the mission was not only to build a label dedicated to supporting creative freedom by releasing genre-bending music, that often didn’t have a place elsewhere in the music industry, but to also inspire a community that’s fueled to “create forever.” Just over a year ago, the forward-thinking label enlisted fans from their Discord server for their first ever community compilation create together vol. 1. Now, they’re proud to introduce the second installment of this initiative titled create together vol. 2 which still remains a fan-made album created entirely by the bitbird community.
Hip Hopskiddle.com

DJ YODA - A HIP HOP DJ & AV SHOW

SHOW 1 - 6pm. For SHOW 1 doors open at 6pm with the show starting at 6:45pm. Platform tickets give you an up-close, un-obstructed and immersive view of DJ Yoda and his AV show. For SHOW 2 doors open at 9pm with the show starting at 9:45pm. Tables are reserved...
Musicbtrtoday.com

American Summer Mix

Celebrate the holiday weekend in patriotic style in The Listening Booth where DJ RePete is spinning an American Summer Mix featuring country folk vibes with Connie Smith, blues from Turner Cody & The Soldiers of Love, and rock with Women Of The Night and Hard Nips. Plus we learn of new tunes (maybe?) from Ducks Ltd., new tour dates from Native Harrow in the UK, and new music before you can buy it from Lea Thomas. And go out with a fireworks bang this sweltering week with an anthem alt track from Hot Flash Heat Wave!
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Lakeyah Lists Her Top Five Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

Every music enthusiast has a list of their top five favorite albums of all time. Many times, these projects bring back fond memories. On the flip side, fans may have been going through a tough time when an album dropped and the music helped them get through that moment in their life. Then there's that one project that just has everlasting bops. For rappers, it’s no different. Before they were artists, they were hip-hop fans. 2021 XXL Freshman Lakeyah can attest to that. Down in Atlanta during the Freshman cover shoot, she shared her top five favorite hip-hop albums that made an impact on her life.
MusicBillboard

Gangstagrass Bring 'Hee-Haw Hip-Hop' to 'America's Got Talent'

On Tuesday's (June 29) episode of America's Got Talent, host Terry Crews called the music of bluegrass/rap quintet Gangstagrass "hee-haw hip-hop." And that blending of musical genres and personalities is exactly what the band's founder, Rench, was going for when he assembled the group more than a decade ago. "I wanted to create a band like this to play for America and bring a message that Americans can find common ground and get over some of the divisions that we've been experiencing and come together," Rench told the AGT panel. "I had to go out and find the perfect people to make it into a reality."
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Hip Hoprekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches Lofi Hip Hop Breeze sound pack

W.A. Production has released its new “What About” series sound pack Lofi Hip Hop Breeze, a collection of loops and one shots, Serum synth presets, and MIDI files. There’s something so soothing about a well-designed Lofi Hip Hop beat. The relaxing vibes, vintage sound, and chill chords create a distinct and recognizable flavor. With that as our inspiration, we’re excited to bring you What About: Lofi Hip Hop Breeze!
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
SocietyBET

'Who Gon' Tell Her?': Black Twitter Drags White Journalist For Saying Sha'Carri Richardson's Hair And Nails Are Signs Of Steroid Use

"Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use," Lehmann, who runs Quillette, tweeted. She doubled down on her bad take with another one, about Florence Griffith Joyner: "Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails. She died in her sleep at age 38 because that’s what a lifetime of drug use does to the body (and why it’s supposed to be banned from elite sports)."
Behind Viral VideosGenius

How Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Inspired The Adult Swim TikTok Trend

The Adult Swim TikTok Trend featuring irreverent videos cut to VANO 3000’s “Running Away” is directly inspired by lo-fi hip-hop pioneers like J Dilla, Madlib, Thelonious Martin and others. Genius spoke with VANO as well as Associate Writer and Producer for Adult Swim’s social media team Eli Watkins for more.