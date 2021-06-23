District updates its guide to area’s protected species

Villagers share their backyards with some of Central Florida’s most unique and vulnerable creatures. This reality was highlighted recently when The Villages Community Development Districts updated its guide to protected species that may be found within the community’s boundaries. It includes 10 species that people may likely find in the community, such as alligators and sandhill cranes, and six that may not be seen because of their habitat requirements or timid nature in the wild, like the federally endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.