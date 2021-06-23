Cancel
NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’

By Stephen Battaglio, Los Angeles Times
Elko Daily Free Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first fact we learn about Craig Melvin in the NBC News anchor’s new memoir “Pops” is that his father was born in a federal prison in West Virginia. The revelation grabs the reader by the collar and will likely surprise viewers who watch Melvin, 42, a smooth broadcaster who never displays a hint of angst over the many hours each week he’s seen across NBC News properties. Since joining the network in 2011, he’s become the news division’s iron man, seen daily on “Today,” MSNBC and the syndicated edition of “Dateline.”

