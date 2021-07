The global 5G fixed wireless accessmarket size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed deployment of advanced technologies such as Machine To Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. Rising concerns regarding performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access, and improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.