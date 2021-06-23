Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Down For The Ride

btrtoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Meredith motivates you mid-week with the latest Electronica from artists like John Dahlbäck, Kicevski, Marc Kiss and so many more! Special remixes by Elena Pavla & Jon Thomas will help you work towards demolishing your fitness goals!!. “The best kind of sweat is the kind dripping from your face....

www.btrtoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Elena Pavla Jon Thomas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musickexp.org

Mykki Blanco - Free Ride

This week's Song of the Day were selected by KEXP DJ Larry Rose in honor of Pride. Tune in Pride Weekend, Saturday and Sunday June 26th and 27th, from Noon to 6PM PT for a special lineup throughout the weekend with DJ Riz, Reverend Dollars, Michele Myers, and DJ Kennady, creating an On-Air Pride Party for us all to stay connected. More info here.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Love Will Stay

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than with an hour of jazz, America’s true art form that we all love so much! Today’s episode of The Jazz Hole features music by NYC-based Serbian-born guitarist and composer Rale Micic, Brooklyn-based composer and pianist Noah Haidu and his new trio album with Maestros Buster Williams and Billy Hart, the Berlin Mallet Group founded by the Japanese marimbist, vibraphonist and composer Taiko Saito, who is also featured on a duo track with the Japanese pianist and composer Satoko Fujii, as well as music from Serendipity by the Massachusetts-based, Kansas City-born composer and guitarist John Stein, and from Branches, Vol. 2 by the NYC-based Japanese violinist and composer Tomoko Omura.
Fitnessbtrtoday.com

Into The Sound

Keep your workout music fresh all year long and crank up this high intensity party for your pavement! This heart pounding playlist will provide you with all the entertainment & motivation you need to amp up your sweat session courtesy of Relicah, Jubarte Pipo, Enzodasoul and so many more! Tracks like ‘Da House’ by Diego Bustmante will inspire you to crush your fitness goals!
Musicbtrtoday.com

American Summer Mix

Celebrate the holiday weekend in patriotic style in The Listening Booth where DJ RePete is spinning an American Summer Mix featuring country folk vibes with Connie Smith, blues from Turner Cody & The Soldiers of Love, and rock with Women Of The Night and Hard Nips. Plus we learn of new tunes (maybe?) from Ducks Ltd., new tour dates from Native Harrow in the UK, and new music before you can buy it from Lea Thomas. And go out with a fireworks bang this sweltering week with an anthem alt track from Hot Flash Heat Wave!
TennisNPR

Loving Sally Ride

Tam O'Shaughnessy and Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly in space — in 1983, aboard the space shuttle Challenger — shared a passion for getting girls involved in STEM. It led them to co-found Sally Ride Science, a company focused on equity and inclusion in science education. There...
Swimming & Surfingdiablomag.com

Riding Waves With Kelsey Ellis

In March 2020, Kelsey Ellis lost her twin sister, Audrey, to heart failure related to COVID-19, one of the first such cases in the United States. In the months since Audrey’s death, Ellis has led Surf Sisters and Waves of Grief via Groundswell Community Project, wellness programs which are meant for those of all surfing skill levels and include yoga, meditation, and sharing sessions on the beach before heading out to the waves.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

People Pages: Fun Ride

Editor's note: This was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's June 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online. Cyclists on the Traverse Area Recreation...
Sylvia Plathvineyardgazette.com

Bike Riding With Sylvia Plath

You must have JavaScript enabled to use this form. Subscribe or become a Friend of the Vineyard Gazette and receive our free newsletters and free and discounted tickets to Gazette events along with our award-winning news and photography.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Artist of the Week: Charlie Duda

Charlie Duda takes the top spot on this week’s BTR Top 10! Our hosts are spinning his new album, Roller Coaster (self-released) the most this week!. Debuting on the countdown: BC Camplight, Veps, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Silver Firs, Doug Bielmeier, Ven, Squirrel Flower. Find your favorite album in the mix and...
Moab, UTArgus Observer Online

Patty Kennington-Rooks: A daring adventure

If you have ever driven a six-person UTV, utility task vehicle or side-by-side, on a red-rock-jeeping trail in Moab, Utah, you have more nerve than I ever will. My three sons, my grandson, Carter, and my son-in-law, Mark (who drove the Jeep Commando), took the adventuring relatives down the 10-mile Fins & Things trail, which is marked “moderate.” This means “the residual walls of hard sedimentary rock that remain standing after surrounding rock has been eroded away,” known as rock ﬁns, are only up to 6-foot cliffs instead of that much higher. Your abs commensurately have that much less exercise even though UTVs have heavy duty shocks. If only we’d rented those Razors we could have buzzed up and down those rocks like mosquitos.
Musicbtrtoday.com

"U Already Know" by Bruisey Peets at Home

Bruisey Peets is the brainchild of Ben Usie, formerly of Pree and Br’er. The experimental indie bedroom pop project gathered to deliver an intimate, moody performance for BTR Live Studio at Home.
Pawling, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Just Keep Writing with author Maya Gottfried

Author Maya Gottfried presented an online writer’s workshop for the Pawling Library on Wednesday, June 16 from 7-8 pm. The focus of her program, Just Keep Writing, was writing as a celebration of life, even when life is difficult. Ms. Gottfried is the author of three highly praised and successful children’s books: Last Night I Dreamed a Circus, Good Dog, and Our Farm: By the Animals of Farm Sanctuary. She has also written Vegan Love, an adult nonfiction lifestyle guide. Throughout her presentation she incorporated and read excerpts from each of her literary works. “Ernest Hemingway said that when he was having difficulty writing he would tell himself the writer’s job is to tell the truth,” Ms. Gottfried told us at the beginning of her program. She went on to say that the one thing all her writing has in common is she is trying to share a truth with the readers, which has always been important to her as a writer. What Ms. Gottfried has found in uncovering these truths with writing is that she is always led back to celebrating life. “I’m looking for the joy in life,” said Ms. Gottfried. Joy that is persistent despite what could be and are deemed bad things. She recommended that the audience read On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King. “I learned so much from him, who is of course a master of writing.” Ms. Gottfried suggested that we all bring our best selves to our writing. She said, “Readers can see our thoughts that we might not be aware of.” Ms. Gottfried touched upon making mistakes. “We’re all a part of culture and a changing society, and we’re all learning. It’s up to us to acknowledge the mistakes and do better next time.” There was a great amount more information Ms. Gottfried provided for our audience. Nearing the final moments of her program she read the ending of her book Our Farm: By the Animals of Farm Sanctuary. “I very intentionally ended the book with a list of thank you’s because that’s how I like to end my days with expressing gratitude,” she said. In addition to her books, Maya Gottfried has written numerous essays and articles, some of which have appeared in Oprah Daily, and The Washington Post. We thank Maya Gottfried for whom we are very grateful for sharing her talent and intelligence and bringing to us such a beautiful and inspiring presentation.
FestivalArkansas Online

OPINION | WALLY HALL: Running with the bulls, 35 years later

The Festival of San Fermin starts every July 6 in Pamplona, Spain. But it is what happens the next day, and every day for a week, that has made the Festival famous. It is the running of the bulls. As a young man, reading about the event in Ernest Hemingway’s...
Lifestyleastrology.com

Your Weekly Tarot Reading for July 5-July 11, 2021: Obstacles Along the Way

Okay, there are some bumps in the road. But your weekly Tarot reading for July 5 has some good advice to help you come out of this week as a winner!. Are you ready to get creative and put your problem-solving skills to good use? Because this week’s cards foretell frustrating delays, unexpected challenges, and unforeseen setbacks. It does not sound hopeful, but I promise you that this could be fortuitous! We all face obstacles beyond our control at some point or another, and yes, it’s not easy, but it is manageable.
Henry David Thoreautigernet.com

Happy 4th of July

It’s a great day to celebrate America! With our new money system It truly is a new Era!. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." --Henry David Thoreau.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Sholom Aleichem, the Mark Twain of the Yiddish-speaking world

We have studied during these past few months some of the great works of Jewish literature. Until now these works have been written in the Hebrew language. This month, we examine a classic of Yiddish, and through the medium of Broadway this writer’s “work” became known throughout the world. Hebrew,...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Ana Cheri Comes out of the Water Like a Beautiful Enchanted Mermaid!

Model Ana Cheri surprised in a video where she comes out of the water wearing a swimsuit looking like a beautiful mermaid. The beautiful and flirtatious celebrity of social networks Ana Cheri surprised her followers in a flirty video where she appears with a swimsuit apparently coming out of the water in slow motion.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The Relationship Ride

I penned an article for HuffPost a few weeks ago at the onset of working with relationship specialist Lori Ann Davis. She came into my life via a mutual friend named Betsy Chasse who was in the midst of creating a television series called Radical Dating: Finding Love After 40. Betsy had thought that Lori Ann who was one of the go-to coaches in the show, would be an ideal match and guide for me through the sometimes confusing maze. Initially there was a massive sense of embarassment that I would even need such help. After all, my work is in the relationships realm, since I write, speak, counsel and coach on the topic, as well as marry couples in my role as an interfaith minister. So, what‘s wrong with this picture? It is a question that still leaves me scratching my head. After more than 18 years widowed, with short term relationships, lovers and FWBs, loving being single and longing for a partner, it felt like it was time to take a different tack. My ship of dreams was lost in a fog and this captain was uncertain how to steer it into the clear. Even now, I feel puzzled about how to turn theory into reality. Over the years, I have written numerous articles on the topic, peeling off the layers of shoulda woulda couldas from past relationships. I have faced my fierce fears. I have done EFT (tapping) on it. I have questioned why, after all of the work I have done personally, I am still on my own.