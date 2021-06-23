The tube will get full 4G coverage by 2024. Good or bad thing?

A trial of e-scooters in London has been expanded to three more boroughs.City of London, Southwark and some parts of Lambeth will start rolling out e-scooters from Monday, taking the total number available to rent in the capital to 1,200.Around 600 are already available in Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets, and Canary Wharf.The 12-month trial has been set up by Transport for London (TfL), London Councils – which represents the city’s local authorities – and e-scooter operators Lime, Dott and Tier.TfL says it is in discussions with London Councils and other boroughs about more...