The tube will get full 4G coverage by 2024. Good or bad thing?
There are many things to love about London’s Underground network. Its iconic graphic design, atmospheric stations and those maps you get at the penultimate stops on lines that only have two stations on them. What it’s lacked, though, for more than 150 years, is decent mobile phone coverage. Not for long. Plans have been announced to have full coverage across the entire network by the end of 2024. Which is great, right? Right?www.timeout.com