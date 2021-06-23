Cancel
Sports

First-time team wins pickleball tournament

By RYAN WEISS, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Marie Gavinski texted her pickleball partner, Kim Schnick, the night before their tournament promising they would have fun, no matter the outcome. “I texted her to say, ‘Look, this has been great getting us here, so whatever happens tomorrow happens,’” Gavinski said. What happened? They won the tournament. On...

