Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

GSK sets out plans for listing of consumer products venture

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s GSK on Wednesday unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer into a separate company by the middle of next year, as the pharmaceutical giant sharpens its focus on prescription medicines and vaccines.

The separation will be achieved by demerging at least 80% of GSK’s current 68% shareholding in the Consumer Healthcare business to GSK shareholders, with the shares in the new entity to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Consumer Products#Prescription Medicines#Gsk#Consumer Healthcare#The London Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Morrisons shares surge following takeover agreement, Apollo interest

Investing.com – Shares in Morrisons (LON:MRW) surged on Monday after the company accepted a takeover offer from Fortress, in what could spark a bidding war for the UK supermarket chain. A second private equity group, Apollo Global Management, confirmed to the London Stock Exchange that it is in the preliminary...
BusinessMetro International

London Stock Exchange confident Refinitiv deal will deliver

LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group is confident the integration of its $27 billion deal for Refinitiv, a data and analytics company, will pay off for the bourse despite recent challenges, Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Friday. “We’re in a strong financial position,” Schwimmer told an online...
BusinessShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 110,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 938.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Liontrust halts ESG trust IPO as initial issue misses funding target

(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.
Businesskitco.com

GSK rejects activist Elliott's demands for board and consumer business

(Reuters) -GSK's board on Friday rejected Elliott's demands that the British company change its board and sell its consumer healthcare arm after separating it from its pharma business, a day after strongly worded proposals from the activist investor. "The Board strongly believes Emma Walmsley is the right leader of New...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public

July 2 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd would better support the creation of UK technology jobs than the SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) unit becoming a standalone public company once again, Arm's chief executive said on Friday. "We contemplated an IPO but determined that...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Europe approves upgrade to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine plant

(Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator on Friday approved a scale-up of Johnson & Johnson's plant in Leiden, the Netherlands, that produces drug substance used in its COVID-19 shot to bolster supply in the European Union. The move came after the bloc said J&J was likely to miss its supply target for the second quarter after millions of doses were banned for use in Europe over safety concerns due to a contamination incident at a U.S. site.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Deutsche Telekom Initiates $5.3B Sale Of Dutch Subsidiary: Bloomberg

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC: DTEGF) (OTC: DTEGY) has initiated the sale of its T-Mobile Netherlands BV subsidiary at a potential valuation of $5.3 billion, Bloomberg reports. It sought for first-round offers to be submitted this month. The sale has attracted preliminary interest from potential bidders, including Apax Partners, Apollo Global Management Inc., BC Partners, Providence Equity Partners, and Warburg Pincus.
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

GSK rejects Elliott proposal to sell consumer unit, change board

(Reuters) -GSK’s board on Friday rejected Elliott’s demands that the British company change its management and sell its consumer healthcare arm after separating it from its pharma business, a day after the activist investor’s strongly worded proposals. “The Board strongly believes Emma Walmsley is the right leader of New GSK...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Investor Elliott urges GSK to consider sale of consumer health

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott urged GlaxoSmithKline to consider the sale of its consumer healthcare business, which is being listed next year and said it saw scope to drive up the value of the group. Confirming for the first time that it had taken a significant position in GSK,...
Businessplasticstoday.com

Foxconn to Venture into Electric Vehicle Production in Thailand

PTT and Foxconn have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in setting up an open platform for producing electric vehicles (EV) and key components to serve the EV sector in Thailand. The platform, comprising hardware and software services, will be available to all automobile players in Thailand looking to accelerate their production and sales of EVs in country and elsewhere in the ASEAN region.
EconomyIndustry Week

How Can Simulation Help the Consumer Products Industry?

The ability to perform product and process simulation for food and beverage, and cosmetics and beauty is becoming a competitive advantage that lets companies launch more products faster to market. In this white paper, learn how simulation can be applied to learn and improve consumer products industry processes.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
pymnts

GlaxoSmithKline Plans Spinoff Of Consumer Healthcare Unit

Goldman Sachs and Citi are working with GlaxoSmithKline on a new listing for a spinoff of its consumer unit, Bloomberg writes. The companies will also help with Glaxo's defense against the possibility of an activist campaign from Elliot Investment Management, which is helmed by billionaire Paul Singer. Emma Walmsley, the...
EconomySunderland Echo

Automotive firms set out plans to drive forward

These ambitions are contained in The North East Automotive Alliance’s Trade Group strategy for the next 12 months. Established in 2019, the Trade Group supports member firms trade activity through networking, collaboration and shared best practice. Its 2021 strategy – formulated using updated intelligence received in a members’ survey –...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Triamcinolone Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mylan, GSK

This market research report added by Market.biz provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Triamcinolone Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Triamcinolone marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global Triamcinolone market growth projections. The analyzed data in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the Global Triamcinolone market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy. This Triamcinolone market report covers all the factors such as CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several others with proper and authentic data. Also, with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment researchers and analysts offers accurate and verified information through the report.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

GSK's drugs arm to get $11 billion booster from consumer spin-off

(Reuters) -GSK set out plans on Wednesday to turn its consumer healthcare arm into a separately listed company, in a move that will deliver an 8 billion pound ($11 billion) windfall and other financial benefits for its underperforming drugs business. Investors have been waiting for details of the separation, which...
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

GSK to boost growth with Consumer Healthcare business spin-off

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has plans to spin off its consumer healthcare unit into a separate company while the resultant New GSK will focus on developing vaccines and speciality drugs. The separation, which will take place mid next year, will demerge nearly 80% of the company’s 68% share in the Consumer Healthcare...