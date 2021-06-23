Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Afterpay to let U.S. users 'buy now, pay later' at major U.S. merchants

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Reuters) - Afterpay said on Wednesday it will allow some of its U.S. users to shop at merchants the Australian ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) firm does not partner with, such as Amazon, further squeezing competition in the booming sector.

The BNPL firm expects to let all its users be able to make purchases by fall this year at 13 large U.S. merchants, including CVS, Dell, Kroger, Macy’s, Nike, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Walgreens and Yeti.

The move marks a shift by the Australian fintech star, which had so far limited customers to just its partner merchants.

Rivals such as Klarna and Zip Co Ltd’s Quadpay offer their users an option to pay at any store in the United States through their app.

Afterpay currently makes most of its money by charging a fee, between 4% and 6%, to the merchants it partners with, but analysts expect those rates to fall as competition rises.

The company said it would receive “affiliate revenue” from the new merchants, but did not elaborate on the actual numbers.

Burgeoning competition since 2020, when the pandemic sent more shoppers online, is driving BNPL firms to aggressively expand overseas and look at widening their offerings as larger traditional financial firms, such as PayPal Holdings, enter the fray.

The United States, however, remains the sector’s biggest prize, with BNPL firms heavily investing in marketing and partnerships.

Afterpay and its main Australian-listed peers have all said they are eyeing a U.S. listing.

At home in Australia, where adoption is high and growth rates are slowing, the upcoming entry of the country’s top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia and PayPal, who are both promising lower fees, has seen Afterpay prepare to offer branded savings account.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Merchants#Australian#Bnpl#Dell#Kroger#Macy#Nike#Nordstrom Rack#Sephora#Target#Zip Co Ltd#Paypal Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Amazon
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Catalysts That Could Send PayPal Stock Higher

The accelerating shift toward digital transactions over the past year was a boon for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). Its value more than doubled in 2020, and in the first half of 2021, its stock has already gained 23%. The digital payments leader has experienced accelerating revenue growth over the last year....
StocksInvestorPlace

Wall Street and Your Fiends Both Like SoFi, So Buy SOFI Stock

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) closed its SPAC merger early in June and celebrated roughly 40% gains in the month of May. It’s no surprise that everyone we’ve told about SoFi loves it. Everyone we’ve told about SOFI stock loves that too. And now that it’s since dropped below the $20-plus level after...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Which Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch

5 Trending Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Amid Rising Job Numbers. Consumer discretionary stocks could be in focus in the stock market today for several key reasons. Firstly, the June jobs report is in today and the reopening trade could continue to gain. This would be the case as the U.S. economy reportedly added back 850,000 non-farm payrolls throughout June. Notably, the current figures are well above the 720,000 expected by economists. With more consumers getting access to more stable means of income, consumer discretionary spending increases could be worth looking out for. Secondly, star investor Michael Burry from “The Big Short” recently took a shot at the meme stocks trade. Burry believes that Reddit-favored meme stocks are set to crash in the short term. Should this be the case, I could see investors turning towards consumer discretionary stocks. After all, they often have less social media hype but cater to the same consumer markets nonetheless.
MarketsBenzinga

Visa, Mastercard, And PayPal Are Stepping Up Their Cryptocurrency Game

While we wait for the latest earnings results, it is a good moment to recap previous quarters' results. Travel restrictions, caused by the pandemic, as well as general downtrend since last year, made the cross-border volumes significantly decline in the last quarter of 2020, for both Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Even though the overall payments were up, debit spending has risen, while credit spending decreased.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In July 2021? 4 Names In Focus

Could These Be The Top E-Commerce Stocks To Watch Right Now?. E-commerce stocks had a historic year in the stock market last year. Well, it shouldn’t come as a surprise since many countries around the world were sent into lockdown. At that point, most shopping activities were conducted online. So, even those who were skeptical of online shopping initially must have been exposed to e-commerce platforms. This is of course due to the advancement of technology as well. Some company’s platforms such as Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) even have augmented reality features that would allow you to have a rough idea of what you’re getting.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public

July 2 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd would better support the creation of UK technology jobs than the SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) unit becoming a standalone public company once again, Arm's chief executive said on Friday. "We contemplated an IPO but determined that...
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

Ireland’s Dole Brand Files US IPO To Pay Down Debt

Dole is seeking an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker DOLE in order to pay down debt and cover merger costs, Bloomberg reported on Friday (July 2). Incorporated in Dublin, Ireland, the fruit and vegetable company merged with Total...
Worldfinextra.com

Citi Australia enters buy now, pay later market

Citi Australia is taking on local buy now, pay later vendors Afterpay and Zip by joining forces with online retailer Kogan.com to allow credit cardholders to enter into an instalment loan at checkout. To access the service, customers need to log onto or create a Kogan.com account, enrol their Citi...
Businessthefastmode.com

BAI Communications Buys U.S.-based Mobilitie

BAI Communications (BAI), a global communications infrastructure provider, has agreed to acquire Mobilitie, the largest privately held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. This acquisition represents a major expansion of BAI’s business in North America where it provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity across large infrastructure projects, including the New...
Credits & LoansKOMO News

Are 'buy now, pay later' travel offers a good way to go?

Buy Now, Pay Later financing offers took off during the pandemic as a way for people to make expensive purchases online and stretch out the payments—often with no interest. As we head into the summer travel season, buy now, pay later finance options have moved to the travel space, available for booking flights, cruises, and hotel rooms.
WorldZDNet

Fave offers buy now, pay later option in Singapore, Malaysia

Fave has unveiled a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option in Singapore and Malaysia, where it has more than 6 million users. The service is immediately available as a pilot at more than 40,000 stores for Apple iOS customers, with access for Google Android users to follow next month. Called...
Economymobilesyrup.com

Mastercard expands ‘Click to Pay’ to more Canadian merchants

Mastercard has expanded ‘Click to Pay,’ a secure password-free online checkout button, to more Canadian merchants. With Click to Pay, consumers can quickly get through a guest checkout without the need to manually enter card details or remember passwords. The feature is designed to mirror the checkout process in physical stores, where one terminal accepts all cards.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Ladders

Buy now, pay later vs. credit cards: Which is right for you?

Buy now, pay later — aka “BNPL” — is having a moment. Popular providers like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna allow shoppers to break up specific purchases into predictable installments, and plenty of consumers are opting in. “The pandemic really accelerated the use of buy now, pay later services,” says Collin...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Independent

Buy now, pay later schemes need urgent regulation to protect shoppers

Spending more time at home during the past 15 months has, for many, also meant spending more time online. Without the ability to browse in store, to shop has been to scroll – and all from the comfort of your own sofa.As if to provide further encouragement, the experience is made even easier by the option of spreading the cost of items over interest-free monthly repayments, with no ongoing obligation. This payment method, known as buy now, pay later (BNPL), has become widespread, with usage rising rapidly in the past year.Widespread, too, is the perception of typical BNPL users. To...
EconomyThe Independent

Third of UK adults have used buy now, pay later schemes, Which? estimates

Around a third (33%) of the UK adult population have used buy now, pay later schemes, Which? estimates. The consumer group, which surveyed thousands of buy now, pay later (BNPL) users, said its findings challenge the stereotype of customers always being young adults who are looking to keep up with the latest fashion trends.