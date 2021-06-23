Marlins’ hot streak of late has them in sole possession of second place in East Division

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins were on a hot streak headed into the weekend when a 6-5 loss to the Florence RedWolves on Saturday snapped six straight wins. After a 14-10 win over the Holly Springs Salamander on Monday, the Fish are in sole possession of second in the East Division with an 11-5 record. The Holly Springs Salamanders are 10-6 and the Peninsula Pilots in first at 13-4 headed into Tuesday. The Marlins beat the Pilots 9-1 on June 16.