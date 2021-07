Experts are to carry out a multimillion-pound review of maternity care across the NHS in a bid to prevent babies from dying and suffering brain injuries during birth, The Independent can reveal.In a move that could lead to a major shake-up of maternity practice in the health service, ministers announced that the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) will lead an investigation into how infants can be identified more quickly as being in distress.The announcement comes days after The Independent reported that dozens of babies had died at one of the UK’s biggest hospitals, and ahead of an MPs’...