Cellular and metabolic mechanisms of nutrient actions in immune function

By Philip Newsholme
Nature.com
 13 days ago

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Various nutrients can change cell structure, cellular metabolism, and cell function which is particularly important for cells of the immune system as nutrient availability is associated with the activation and function of diverse immune subsets. The most important nutrients for immune cell function and fate appear to be glucose, amino acids, fatty acids, and vitamin D. This perspective will describe recently published information describing the mechanism of action of prominent nutritional intervention agents where evidence exists as to their action and potency.

Vitamin E#Cancer Cell#B Cell#Cytotoxic T Cell#Co2#Erk#Jnk#Cd71#Tnf
