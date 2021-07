Travel to Portugal was thrown into question in early June when the UK government downgraded the previously green-listed country, instead giving it amber-list status. Along with Madeira and the Azores, it was one of a few European destinations open to British visitors after the initial announcement of the traffic-light system for travel, and the decision to move the country with four days’ notice left thousands of UK tourists uncertain about their next move. But what are the current rules for travelling to Portugal, and will it make it back on the green list this summer? Here’s what we know.