I had one of those brutal dental surgeries on Saturday. As I sat on my sofa after the procedure, not feeling half of my face, drugged to my eyeballs in painkillers, I decided to binge watch Netflix to take my mind off things. Ping, went my phone. It was a text from my friend in California asking how I was feeling. She was in another country and a different time zone and she remembered!!! I was so touched. I had another of those texts on Sunday morning from another friend asking: ‘How did the surgery go?’