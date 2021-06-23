Cancel
Oneida, NY

Hero Captured Rescuing Elderly Man From Burning Car in Epic Photo Identified

By Polly
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 12 days ago
Who's that guy? The hero who risked his life to save another has been identified. And those that know him aren't surprised by his selfless actions. Andy Parent of AJP Towing Service is the man seen in the epic picture, taken by Roger Combs who also stopped to help rescue Jack Pylman from his burning vehicle. "I saw the picture and recognized him immediately," Oneida City Police Sgt and PBA President Mike Burgess said. "Andy is well known to the Oneida Police Department, in a good way."

wblk.com
