With the coronavirus mutating into several variants—including the "more transmissible" Delta variant—it's clear the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with YouTube's Dr. Mike Varshavski, aka Doctor Mike, about why it's too soon to declare victory, even though it feels like things are getting back to normal. Read on for 5 tips that could save your life of the life of someone you know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.