Rising concern over number of domestic abuse cases dropped by police in pandemic

A Columbus Junction man who was convicted of domestic abuse and weapons charges this past February was arrested Friday on new charges. The Washington Police Department arrested 28-year-old Dolan Jerald Rice at 8:36 a.m. on two warrants, according to the Washington County Communications Center. Rice faces local charges of domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, a class D felony, and domestic abuse assault impeding airflow, an aggravated misdemeanor, for a May 30th incident. The second warrant was for failure to appear for arraignment on an original charge of driving while license is denied or revoked. No bond was set for the first warrant, while a $1,000 cash or surety bond was set for the second. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.