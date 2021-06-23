Rising concern over number of domestic abuse cases dropped by police in pandemic
A watchdog has demanded to know why police drop so many domestic abuse cases after it found victims were put at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said it was of “huge concern” that, on average, three-quarters of domestic abuse-related crimes are closed by police in England and Wales without charges being made.www.kentlive.news