Ronald Roy Kanouse Sr. of LeRoy passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Altercare of Big Rapids at the age of 72. He was born on February 27, 1949 to Forrest and Betty Jean (Berner) Kanouse in Reed City, Michigan. He worked for McQuestion Construction for many years and was a member of the Carpenters Union. Ron was in the first graduating class of the newly formed Pine River Area Schools and scored the first touchdown in the school's football program. Ron was a positive influence for many young kids coaching Little League baseball. He enjoyed slow-pitch softball and played for many years; he was largely responsible for starting softball leagues in LeRoy. For many years he ran the popular Razzasque Days slow-pitch tournaments drawing teams from all over the state. Ron and Ginger built the Dewings Corner store in LeRoy, and he also had a passion for deer hunting.