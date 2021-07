People with hayfever could be in for a bad week, with very high pollen levels forecast for this week.This could mean more sneezing, coughing and itchy eyes for the 10 to 30 per cent of UK adults estimated to affected from this allergic reaction to pollen.For those with hayfever, spending time outside as the weather gets warmer often comes with the nuisance of sypmtoms such as watery eyes, a runny nose and headaches.With grass pollen already in peak season, many may have already seen these familiar symptoms return.Forecasters said many parts of the country may see a very high pollen...