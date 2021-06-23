Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Editorial: Domestic violence is a community problem

By Athlete of the Year
Reading Eagle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic and even in recent weeks as the health crisis has eased, tragic reports of domestic violence keep turning up in the news. It’s become all too common for disputes among couples and families to explode into deadly violence. The amount of time people have had to spend at home over the past year, coupled with the psychological and financial stress produced by the pandemic, has created a dangerous situation. But it’s not a new problem. Domestic violence is an age-old issue. It just doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

www.readingeagle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Society
City
Reading, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#The Reading Eagle#Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Columbus, OHwosu.org

Columbus To Hire Domestic Violence Probation Officer

Columbus City Council is set to vote Monday on establishing a probation officer dedicated to domestic violence cases. The new probation officer’s task will be helping to reduce domestic violence homicides by better identifying high-risk incidents and coordinating response as well as connecting victims with support services. The new officer...
Union City, PAthecorryjournal.com

PurpleOne training to help victims of domestic violence

PurpleOne training has been shown not only to increase participants’ awareness and knowledge of domestic violence, but also their willingness and likelihood to intervene in a situation. Safe Journey, a Union City based agency that helps victims of domestic violence, has scheduled its next PurpleOne training session and it’s July...
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

State agency awards $500K to domestic violence shelters

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded a total of $500,000 to 28 domestic violence shelters in Indiana through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) program. The funding will be used to provide emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their dependents. SSBG is funded by the U.S. Department of...
Indianapolis, INwyrz.org

Statewide Domestic Violence Campaign Focuses on Stigma Reduction

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV)’s new campaign #INAgainstDA breaks away from many domestic violence campaigns by turning its focus from survivors of domestic abuse and violence to bystanders and the community at large. “Everyone has a part to play in ending the stigma around domestic abuse,”...
Relationship AdviceWashington Times-Herald

Hope's Voice: Does domestic violence increase in summer months?

Some report more incidents during the summer when certain factors add more stress. As the summer months approach, are domestic violence hotlines expecting to see a spike in the number of calls? Some say yes. Be it coincidence or a multitude of factors that contribute to—but not cause—domestic violence, some survivors living with abusive partners come to dread the hot season.
Carbondale, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Bills aim to further protect victims of domestic violence

Three bills signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday aim to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers, expand programs for victims of domestic violence and provide training for courtroom staff in dealing with such cases. One of the measures, which had bipartisan sponsorship, allocates $15 million from...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

‘Something Wild’ weaves sibling dynamics and domestic violence into a powerful debut

“Something Wild” is a deceptively easy read of a gut-wrenching story told from the rotating perspective of two sisters and their mother. Tanya and Nessa share a traumatic childhood experience, the details of which are revealed through flashbacks and present moments over a weekend as they return home to help their mom, Lorraine, move out of the family house. Debut author Hanna Halperin, a 2015 University of Wisconsin–Madison MFA graduate, deftly demonstrates how differently siblings can be shaped by the same experience; how we hold ourselves responsible for other people’s behavior, the generational impact of trauma, and how helpless we feel when our loved ones need help most. It’s rare to find so nuanced and accurate a fictional take on intimate partner violence as author Hanna Halperin manages to pull off in “Something Wild,” to say nothing of the complexities of sibling relationships and family dynamics. I’ve already gone back for a slower, closer read, and couldn’t wait to connect with Halperin on a virtual call recently to discuss the upcoming launch of “Something Wild,” due out from Viking on June 29.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Son lodged on domestic violence charge

Kyle R. Brazier, 30, at large, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for domestic violence. He allegedly entered his mother’s 500 Gunntown Road, Apt. H2, residence in violation of a no-contact court order and threatened to kill his mother, Lisa Ann Brazier. She told officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department...
Trouble Relationshipcalmsage.com

5 Best Online Domestic Violence Support Groups

Healing from something as emotionally, mentally, and physically traumatizing as domestic abuse or domestic violence isn’t easy. But, talking about it and sharing one’s experiences with people who’ve been through the same can play a big role in healing. Communicating helps people make sense of their experiences and it also...
Proctorville, OHHerald-Dispatch

Proctorville man charged with domestic violence, child endangerment

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:. ENDANGERING CHILDREN: A 24-year-old Proctorville area woman reported earlier this week that her husband slapped her and pulled her hair while sitting on her before punching her in the face, chest, ribs, head and legs. She said he held her down and choked her until she lost consciousness. She said he also took her phone. A deputy arrested Zachery A. Mandelka, 26, of Proctorville, on charges of domestic violence, disrupting public service and four counts of endangering children. Authorities contacted Child Protective Services and took five children into custody due to unsanitary and unsafe conditions at the home.
Public Safetyyoursun.com

LETTER: Violence on the rise. We must support police.

Lawlessness, gun violence, and other violent crime are spiking throughout our nation. We are bombarded with daily reports of drive-by shootings, road rage shootings, and random attacks on innocent people and business establishments. Could this all possibly correlate with the defunding of police doctrine that is being pushed by the Left?
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Domestic violence is ‘a public health crisis’ in Iowa

Recently, I sat in the living room of someone close to me helping her pack a lifetime of belongings to move out of her dream home and into an apartment she has yet to secure. We talked, we laughed, we cried. When the children weren’t within earshot, we discussed something we have in common: surviving domestic violence.
Wyandotte, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Domestic violence documented

WYANDOTTE — A women called police officers to her residence in the 2400 block of Biddle Avenue the evening of June 10 after her boyfriend caused $300 in property damage in a fit of jealous rage. She said he accused her of talking to another man, called her a derogatory...
LawKJCT8

Three new laws supporting domestic violence victims and survivors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Governor Polis signed three news laws that helps keep firearms out of hands of domestic abusers, funds victims services programs and ensure that court personnel have the training they need to best support victims and survivors of domestic violence. SB21-292 gives $15 million from the American...