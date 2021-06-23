Editorial: Domestic violence is a community problem
During the COVID-19 pandemic and even in recent weeks as the health crisis has eased, tragic reports of domestic violence keep turning up in the news. It’s become all too common for disputes among couples and families to explode into deadly violence. The amount of time people have had to spend at home over the past year, coupled with the psychological and financial stress produced by the pandemic, has created a dangerous situation. But it’s not a new problem. Domestic violence is an age-old issue. It just doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.www.readingeagle.com