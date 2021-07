August 2021Theresa caught her breath. She stopped at the top of a small ridge and turned round, expecting Philip, as he always was, to be a short distance behind her. When the television cameras were on the couple, they had to walk side by side at a frustratingly slow pace, but out here in the seclusion of Gornergrat, she could stretch her legs. Philip didn’t mind; he never did.She turned, shielding her eyes from the sun to look at her husband of 41 years next month, and smiled. Even in her darkest moments, she found the fresh air and isolation...