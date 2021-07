Dear Cathy: I have two tuxedo cat brothers who I adopted at 3 months old. They are now a year old. Both are adorable, loving, and are basically “good” boys (with the occasional cat antics). However, one of them, Petey, has gradually started to give me love “bites” (no broken skin) on my feet when I get out of bed in the morning and when I’m getting their food ready. This started a few months ago on occasion, but now it is a routine thing. Each time it happens, I tell him “no” and push him away. This doesn’t seem to be working. Any suggestions?