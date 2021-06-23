Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Hudson Valley’s “Devil’s Path” Proves True For One Out-of-Town Hiker

By Smitty
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One hiker from New Jersey had to be rescued while exploring here in the Hudson Valley after falling 20-feet off a rocky trail. When you're going out hiking, no matter where you are, you need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared before hitting the trails. Obviously, no matter how well you prepare, things can always go wrong, that's just life. When exploring nature, always take your time and watch where you're stepping as you can lose your footing very easily on some trails in the Hudson Valley.

wblk.com
Community Policy
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Hikers#Accident#Greene County 911#Wikipedia#Sos#The Mink Hollow Notch#The Forest Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Hiking
Related
GardeningPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Don’t Blame Leaves: What’s That Spring Gunk Backing Up Hudson Valley Gutters?

It took my brother-in-law visiting from New Zealand for me to finally understand how I am supposed to clean my gutters. You may have someone who cleans your gutters for you. You might also have a newer model of gutter than I have which means you may have some kind of gutter guard. I have metal gutters that were probably put on my house in 1970. They work and they are strong but they can collect all kinds of stuff that ends up blocking them up.
Politicshvmag.com

An Insider’s Guide to July Events in the Hudson Valley

Hudson River tourism directors share their top picks for places to go, sights to see, and things to do throughout the month of July. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. Even in the face of the coronavirus, there exist dozens upon dozens of ways to experience the best of what the region has to offer. With things returning to normalcy and all COVID-19 regulations lifted, there’s no better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than with outdoor events and visits to scenic, open-air destinations. For our guide to Fourth of July fireworks, click here.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Award-Winning Hudson Valley Brewery’s Taproom Still Remains Closed

Don't plan your weekend around this brewery, it's still closed to the public. One of my favorite things about the Hudson Valley is the abundance of breweries. And not just mediocre breweries, award-winning breweries. From the tip of the Hudson Valley to the very bottom, it's easy to find great locally made beer. One of the best in the Hudson Valley is located in Hudson.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Town Welcomes 3 New Restaurants

It is always exciting to hear of a new business or restaurant opening. Supporting local business is key when living in the Hudson Valley. I also love sharing when new places are beginning their journey or adding onto an exciting town. Within small villages, it seems that everyone can come...
Pawling, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Congratulations! Hudson Valley Town has One BIG Baby

If you've never heard me talk, or write about how much I love living in the Hudson Valley before, let me explain to you why I love this area so much. We have some of the best, most giving people anywhere, FACTS! The other part of my Hudson Valley love affair is the sense of humor and creativity that so many residents have. If you don't believe me, the folks in Pawling showed it off the other day with one of the best signs I've ever seen a fire department put up in front of their firehouse.
Posted by
Hudson Valley Post

What Are the Hudson Valley’s Favorite Wiener Toppings?

The Fourth of July is just days away, and that means we’ll be eating lots of hot dogs. The other day I saw a little kid put ketchup on his hot dog, and I thought to myself that this was not an appropriate way to top a wiener. Then I found out that the kid is not alone. Lots of people put ketchup on their dogs. Me? I’m a mustard, sauerkraut and onion sauce girl. But what do I know? So, I decided to do a little survey on my Facebook page to find out the Hudson Valley’s favorite hot dog toppings. And the survey says…
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning at Hudson Valley Creek

A 20 year old Town of Poughkeepsie man has died after an incident at the Wappinger Creek on Tuesday June 29th. At approximately 6:20pm, on Tuesday June 29th, The Duchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department and the Town of Wappinger Ambulance were all dispatched to the Wappinger Creek area on New Hackensack road behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park after reports of a possible drowning.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Can Hudson Valley's tourism boom outlast the end of COVID?

Cabin fever and out-of-state travel restrictions fueled COVID-era interest in the Catskills and the Hudson Valley last year. “During the pandemic, cities seemed weirdly irrelevant,” said author and historian Russell Shorto, whose work has often touched upon New York City’s relationship with the rest of the Hudson River region. “All...
AstronomyPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Sure Signs The Hudson Valley is Out of Mercury Retrograde

So they claim we have traveled through the worst of it. The latest Mercury Retrograde that has been disrupting our lives since May 29th 2021. Apparently today (June 22nd 2021) is the last of the madness until Mercury goes retrograde again this September. However, everything I have read says to keep our eye on the ball and be careful because we aren't truly out of the woods until July 7th. Oh my that is still two more weeks of weird.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s 10 Most Patriotic Songs

If you need a playlist for your BBQ this weekend, we got you covered. As we all prepare to celebrate our independence with the 4th of July coming up this weekend, most of us have at least one barbeque to attend or maybe even host. Whether you're going or hosting, it doesn't matter, what matters is that you have a GREAT playlist of music, a playlist that everyone will enjoy.
Wiscnews.com

La Crosse hiker gets minor injuries in 30-foot-fall at Devil's Lake Saturday

A 21-year-old La Crosse woman sustained minor injuries Saturday after falling about 30 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park. Mike Green, a warden supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the woman had been hiking the East Bluff Trail, just north of the Balanced Rock Trail when she fell at about noon.
Ulster County, NYTimes Union

Millennial homebuyers losing out on Hudson Valley real estate market

The process of buying a home is daunting enough when you are doing it for the first time, awkwardly navigating mortgage qualifications and showings while working to secure a down payment and the costs associated with closing. But for millennials especially, who are both the largest generation and the largest percentage of first-time homebuyers right now, the path to homeownership can feel maddeningly out of reach, particularly in the Hudson Valley.