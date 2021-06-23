Cancel
Personal Finance

Almost half of Universal Credit claimants see their benefits cut

By Dan Bloom, Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article45% of people claiming Universal Credit don't get the maximum allowance they should, according to a new report. The Mirror says almost half of people on the benefit are paying back debts to the DWP, meaning their monthly allowance is reduced. More than a million of the 2.2million claims being...

www.kentlive.news
Chris Stephens
#Universal Credit#Tax Credit#Mirror#Parliament#Dwp#Department
