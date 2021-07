Downing Street insiders are being urged to avoid the misleading term ‘freedom day’ in relation to 19 July, when all Covid restrictions are set to be lifted in England.There has been an internal push among civil servants and government figures to move away from this rhetoric as it is feared to be giving the wrong impression that the UK’s epidemic will come to an end as of next month.Scientists have warned that there are “many unknowns” ahead which make it difficult to determine how Covid will continue to impact life in the months and years to come, including the threat...