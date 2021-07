As can be the case with a number of big movies, toys are giving us our first look at what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home. While we all await the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home (something I suspect isn’t too far away now), Marvel has pulled the curtain back just a little bit on the upcoming film by revealing some of the toys associated with it. On top of confirming Doctor Strange’s appearance, and the return of J. Jonah Jameson, it also gives us our first look at a pair of new costumes for our hero: