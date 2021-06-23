Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Caring for kids during COVID and beyond: Always know your favorite dinosaur and princess

MetroWest Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren are still waiting for their COVID vaccines and making their way to joy where they can find it. And I'm here to make the case for triceratops. A few days ago, I had an online appointment with a patient. Because I’m a pediatrician, my patient was a young boy. As I was wrapping things up, I concluded as I usually do, by asking whether there was anything more they would like to discuss. The boy smiled in the way small children sometimes do when they’re feeling shy, and whispered something to his mother. She smiled, too, and told me he wanted to talk about dinosaurs.

www.metrowestdailynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dinosaurs#On Children#Mental Health#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Family Relationshipskhn.org

During Pandemic, Women Cared For Kids Three Times As Much As Men

In other news, research says gray hair can return to its original color; a study suggests chocolate for breakfast may have beneficial effects; Peleton's product recall faces backlash; and Britney Spears' forced contraception sparks a legal debate. During the coronavirus pandemic, a working-age woman, on average, provided 173 additional unpaid...
Kidsccenterdispatch.com

Kids and the COVID vaccine: What should a parent know?

(BPT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an Emergency Use Authorization allowing adolescents ages 12-15 to get the COVID vaccine — another giant leap forward in the fight against this coronavirus. Your 12-year-old is eligible for the COVID vaccine! Here’s what a pediatric epidemiologist wants you to...
KidsSeattle Times

For your kids, be honest about your COVID-19 fears

My mother grew up in Prague during World War II amid food shortages and the blare of air raid sirens. Surprisingly, she remembers that time as relatively free of stress and anxiety. She recalls observing her parents like a spy, closely studying how they reacted to each new wartime development. Because her parents stayed calm, projecting confidence that her family would be OK, my mother stayed calm, too. She accepted the challenges as a part of everyday life.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Do Your Kids Have a Bedtime During the Summer Months?

Here we are again, summertime in the Hudson Valley. The kids are home for the next couple of months and mine are already ready to stay up late every single night. Do you give your kids a bedtime during the summer months?. The old parental debate, do we let the...
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

Kids, COVID-19 and what we know now

A recent study focusing on children shows that certain underlying medical conditions leave kids at higher risk for hospitalization due to COVID-19. The conditions leaving kids at highest risk include type I diabetes, obesity, cardiac congenital or circulatory anomalies, and epilepsy. Maulin Soneji, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at...
wwnytv.com

Keeping your kids occupied during summer vacation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With school out for the summer, Watertown city school officials say it’s important to find things to occupy your kids. The school’s resource officer says there are plenty of summer activities for kids to get involved in, like the city recreation program. “We also offer...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

What Are Your Favorite Eco-Friendly Products For Parents and Kids?

Some people seem born with an environmentalist mindset; for others, eco-friendly tendencies might be inspired by a story, an event, or a set of circumstances. And one such event that oftentimes launches one into a green new paradigm is the start of a family. From awareness brought on by striving...
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Did Your COVID-19 Vaccine Work? This Will Let You Know

COVID-19 vaccines are very effective but this test can provide some certainty for those who need it. COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in curbing the spread of the virus and most of its variants. The majority of people who’ve been vaccinated can rest easy, knowing that the vaccine has done its job and that they have significant protection against the infection. But, if for some reason you really want to know if the vaccine was effective, there’s a specific test that can help you get some peace of mind.
KidsPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Does anyone know these kids?

Yesterday we were securing the fireworks tent and they came in and stole a bunch of merchandise. When they realized we were there they took off. MY husband tried to catch them but they took off into the woods. They dropped a bunch but still made off with over 300...
Petsoutdoorchannelplus.com

How to Socialize Your Dog During COVID-19

What the pandemic has taught us about properly raising puppies. When COVID-19 hit the scene, the entire world was awash in uncertainty. We didn’t know where it came from, what it was going to do to us, and how to really fight it. Today, we have quite a bit of clarity on all of those things as well as the added benefit of being able to look in the rearview mirror at what we did right and what we did wrong. This goes for how we handled our dogs during the pandemic as well.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Lifestyleallears.net

Are YOUR Favorite Princesses on the New Balloons in Disney World?

When you step foot into the Magic Kingdom and walk down Main Street, U.S.A., we’re sure you’re taking in all the sights, sounds, and smells. One particularly iconic thing to see are the balloons that every kid and his brother or sister want! You can choose to take home a classic Mickey Balloon or opt for a character themed accessory, among others. Today, though, we’ve found balloons that even Disney’s royalty would love to have in their castles!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok video shows woman allowing builders to carry on working at wrong house – but not everyone’s convinced

A woman has shared a building blunder after workers apparently turned up at her house by mistake – and she decided to let them continue with the work. TikToker Chloe posted a series of videos about the mix-up, after the workers allegedly turned up “at the wrong house.”In the first video, which you can watch in full here, she shows the large truck in her front drive as it pours out an enormous pile of stones out of the back.As the fiasco unfolds, Chloe says: “You’ve got the wrong house! You have the wrong house! Oh no, you have the...