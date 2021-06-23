Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Malta and Balearics could be added to green list for travel this week

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government could announce changes to the travel traffic light system on Thursday - with more countries added to the approved green list, according to The Telegraph. If the announcement goes ahead as planned, the changes will come into force at 4am next Tuesday - ahead of further changes being announced to travel rules on July 19 and August 9.

www.kentlive.news
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
John Whittingdale
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balearics#Malta#Travellers#Uk#Health#Sky News#British#Government#The Pc Agency#The Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Malta tightens travel restrictions: Mediterranean island says only fully vaccinated Britons allowed in without quarantine from next week - less than a day after it made the UK's green list

Malta has announced tighter restrictions for UK holidaymakers less than 24 hours after it was added to the green list. The Mediterranean island said it will only allow fully vaccinated Britons to visit quarantine-free from next week. Those who arrive in Malta on June 30 or after will have to...
Travelcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Several Caribbean Countries Added to UK Green Travel List

Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada were among 16 countries added to the United Kingdom (UK) government’s updated green list for travel on Thursday. The updated list, which also includes the British Overseas Territories of Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands and Montserrat, will come into effect from next Wednesday, June 30.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news - live: Balearics, Malta and Madeira join green list as Spain tightens entry restrictions

The latest traffic light changes have come into effect, with Madeira, the Balearics and Malta joining the green list as of 4am on 30 June.It means UK arrivals from these territories won’t be required to isolate, but they will need to take a day two PCR test.Six countries including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have also joined the red list today, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine. The 56-country-strong list includes holiday hotspots the UAE and Turkey.The traffic light changes come as European holiday nations are tightening travel curbs on British arrivals.From today, Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, which applies to everybody aged 12 and above. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.From Friday, Spain will require a negative PCR test taken with 48 hours from all UK arrivals who haven’t completed a full course of vaccination. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

British tourists arrive in Balearics as islands added to green list

The Balearic Islands are gearing up for an influx of tourists this week as they officially join the UK’s “green list” for quarantine-free travel.Thousands of Britons are expected to descend on the tourism hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca over the next week, in a boost for summer holidays.In last Thursday’s traffic light update, the Balearics were added to the green register, alongside Madeira and Malta. The rules came into force at 4am on Wednesday, and anybody who arrives into the UK after this date isn’t required to self-isolate.However, the Balearics have not gone “full” green: they have been placed...
Soccerkentlive.news

England are Bookies favourites to win Euro2020 after £5m of bets ahead of Ukraine match

England are now the bookies' favourites to win the Euro 2020 championships, ahead of this evening's quarter final in Rome against Ukraine. Betfair has revealed confident fans have so far bet £5 million on them winning the tournament - more than double the amount placed on similar bets during the entire 2018 World Cup campaign, which saw the Three Lion crash out in the semi-finals.