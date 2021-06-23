Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City department head updates

By KATE THURSTON kthurston@newsexaminer.com
Connersville News-Examiner
 12 days ago

Tuesday evening, City Council discussed many items on their agenda, including department head reports. John Pause, with TV3 stated they covered many end of year school events and have began recording more pieces.

www.newsexaminer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

City talks cost of development to tax payers

The cost of annexation and development to the city of Grand Junction is significant, but varies depending on the type on annexation, a new study has found. The Grand Junction City Council heard a presentation from BBC Research and Consulting Managing Director Kevin Williams on the cost of annexations to city taxpayers at its work session last week. That presentation showed that smaller annexations close to the current city boundary cost significantly less per unit for one time expenses than larger outlying “flagpole” annexations.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Opinion Sunday: Why the City Council’s hotel ordinance hurts hotel workers.

Publisher’s note: The Hotel Worker Ordinance introduced by Mayor Horvath and Council member Shyne is set to come before the City Council on July 19th. The hotly contested issue would exempt the hotel if they joined the Union and could have devastating effects on the hotel operations in West Hollywood. WEHOville is glad to present various vantage points of view to the public concerning this ordinance. We respect this worker’s right to privacy and provide this op-ed for educational purposes only.
Stilwell, OKstilwelldemocrat.com

City of Stilwell approves budget, computers for police department

A public hearing for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 was held at a special meeting of the Stilwell City Council on Monday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stilwell Community Building. Present at the meeting were Coye Nettles, Joe Adair, Jim Spray, Lane Kindle, City Attorney Jeff...
Quincy, MAquincyquarry.com

Quincy Public Building Department Public Humiliation Works? Part II

— News about Quincy from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Public Building Department Public Humiliation Works? Part II. Quincy Quarry News continues its coverage of how one might be able to shame the City of Quincy into finally taking care of some public buildings, public spaces, and local streets not immediately around City Hall.
Macomb, ILcityofmacomb.com

CITY OF MACOMB SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION UPDATE

Submit your questionnaire for consideration. The City of Macomb Business/Water Department Office will be closed at City Hall located at 232 E. Jackson St. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 and Wednesday, July 7, 2021 to begin the transfer from the old to the new system. The software system will help better serve our citizens of the City of Macomb. Please be patient with City staff as they transition to a more efficient system to better serve our community. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 309-833-2558 or visit us at www.cityofmacomb.com.
PoliticsJacksonville Daily Record

Regina Ross hired as JEA chief legal adviser

St. Johns Deputy County Attorney Regina D. Ross has been hired as JEA’s chief legal adviser. In a June 23 email, General Counsel Jason Gabriel said Ross will start July 26 at an annual salary of $155,000. JEA CEO Jay Stowe announced the hire during the utility’s June 22 board...
New Orleans, LAbigeasymagazine.com

City Council Sweepingly Approves Resolution for Clean Air

“My Toxic Mardi Gras” – a headline no one here wants to read, but the possibility was brought up at yesterday’s city council hearing for R-21-239, the Resolution for Clean Air. Luckily, yesterday’s city council ruling brings us one step closer to minimizing that possibility. On June 28, 2021, the Jefferson-Orleans-Irish Channel Neighbors for Clean Air, or JOIN for Clean Air, released a comprehensive and damning report on the toxic emissions from BWC Harvey (formerly known as Blackwater Harvey). This is a must-read report and it’s mind-boggling that no one else has covered this issue other than nola.com in 2020.
Bulloch County, GAStatesboro Herald

Former deputy registrar Shontay Jones to now head up Elections Department

Shontay Jones began working in Bulloch County’s Elections Department in 1999. On Thursday, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announced her appointment as supervisor for the Bulloch County Elections and Voter Registration Department. Jones moves up from her position as the county’s deputy registrar and, effective Thursday, became the department’s...
Amarillo, TXkgncnewsnow.com

City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department Meeting

The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department wants to hear from the Amarillo Community about the next step to the Master Plan. This final public engagement phase will help park staff and city leaders prioritize park and recreation services and how assets are funded. Community Solutions: Parks Master Plan...
Panama City, FLNews Herald

Interim chief named for Panama City Police Department

PANAMA CITY — Mark Smith has been selected as interim chief to replace outgoing Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin, who will retire on July 16. The announcement was made by City Manager Mark McQueen on Thursday. According to a news release from the PCPD, Smith is a 17-year veteran...
Andover, KSandoverks.com

City Hall and all departments closed on July 5th

City Hall and all City departments will be closed on Monday, July 5th in observance of the July 4th holiday. Emergency Personnel will be available should they be needed. We hope you all have a safe and happy Fourth of July!
Ellisville, MSimpact601.com

City of Ellisville Police Department keeps moving forward

The Ellisville Police Department is continuing to make progress. The law enforcement agency is getting new vehicles and a new police officer. The Ellisville Board of Aldermen this month approved a new officer for the Ellisville Police Department and handled other matters during its recent meeting. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell recommended that the Ellisville Board of Aldermen approve the hiring of Michael Thomas as a full-time police office with the Ellisville Police Department.
Brunswick, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

City updates comprehensive plan

Brunswick city commissioners updated the Comprehensive Plan in October 2018 to develop a vision for the future and assess the city’s needs. The plan included 70 projects by 2023, with half the projects already completed. At the July 7 City Commission meeting, another update of the plan will be presented.
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Cass County Board: County department heads deliver annual reports

BACKUS — Cass County department heads met for the county’s annual planning meeting Friday, June 25, and talked about market trends of 2021, a legislative update and potential issues for 2022. Most department heads noted the increased amount of traffic in the area and the challenges it’s bringing, from increase in values of property, increase in traffic on the roads and trails, to increases in the county’s local option sales tax revenue.
Moberly, MOtribuneledgernews.com

A look at City of Moberly department reports for month of May

Jun. 28—Moberly city council on June 21 received a list of monthly reports from each department head of activities taking place in the month of May in an effort to keep better informed of work-related happenings within the city. Here is a look at some of those departmental report findings.
Electionskicks96news.com

The Philadelphia City Alderman-At-Large Update

According to the Philadelphia City Clerk’s Office, Alderman-At-Large candidates Leroy Clemons and James Carson Waltman recently filed official paperwork in order to have access to the boxes of ballots and documents from the election. Both were in attendance at City Hall with their respective attorneys on Friday. They were allowed to review everything in the boxes and take notes. A Philadelphia City Clerk, as well as City Attorney Robert Thomas were also present at all times. The meeting lasted 10 hours and ended at 8pm. The certified results still stand but can still be contested at this point. James Carson Waltman is set to be sworn in as the new Alderman-At-Large for Philadelphia.