City department head updates

“My Toxic Mardi Gras” – a headline no one here wants to read, but the possibility was brought up at yesterday’s city council hearing for R-21-239, the Resolution for Clean Air. Luckily, yesterday’s city council ruling brings us one step closer to minimizing that possibility. On June 28, 2021, the Jefferson-Orleans-Irish Channel Neighbors for Clean Air, or JOIN for Clean Air, released a comprehensive and damning report on the toxic emissions from BWC Harvey (formerly known as Blackwater Harvey). This is a must-read report and it’s mind-boggling that no one else has covered this issue other than nola.com in 2020.