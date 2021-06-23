Stormwater and trash clean-up efforts underway in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County crews are installing a new device intended to clean waterways in the College Park Estates neighborhood. It’s called a WaterGoat device and is intended to collect litter, trash in water streams, and help improve water quality in the surrounding neighborhoods. Berkeley County’s storm water management team says the introduction of the WaterGoat is in response to on-going concerns from residents about the amount of litter and illegal dumping of things like furniture, tires, and bottles in the canal.www.live5news.com