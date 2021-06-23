Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, SC

Stormwater and trash clean-up efforts underway in Berkeley Co.

By Summer Huechtker
live5news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County crews are installing a new device intended to clean waterways in the College Park Estates neighborhood. It’s called a WaterGoat device and is intended to collect litter, trash in water streams, and help improve water quality in the surrounding neighborhoods. Berkeley County’s storm water management team says the introduction of the WaterGoat is in response to on-going concerns from residents about the amount of litter and illegal dumping of things like furniture, tires, and bottles in the canal.

www.live5news.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#The Berkeley#Volunteers#Water Management#Berkeley Co#Wcsc#Watergoat#Limehouse#Trinity Place#Cornell Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...