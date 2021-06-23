Olympics-China’s Sun not giving up hope of Olympic return

With the Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to this summer, we’ve had an extra year to get fired up for one of the rare, magic times when bike racing is actually on TV. Sure, we can always catch the occasional road classic streaming at 3 a.m. on some buggy, unreliable app. But how often do we get to see multiple cycling disciplines—mountain biking, track, road, and BMX—broadcast on regular channels at non-ridiculous hours so that millions of Americans can watch? This year there’s a good chance the U.S. women’s team will top the Olympic podium in several events, giving diehard cycling fans and rookie viewers alike even more reasons to get stoked. Here’s who to watch if you want to see the U.S. bring home gold.