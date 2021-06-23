Hearst Connecticut Media Group announces major expansion
Hearst Connecticut Media Group has announced a significant expansion with the launch of Connecticut’s No. 1 statewide news source: the all-new CTInsider.com. The CTInsider.com website includes the biggest and best news and more from across the state — from top breaking news stories, investigations and compelling features about Connecticut residents and businesses to the sports, politics and trending stories that have everyone talking.www.middletownpress.com