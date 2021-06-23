Review: 'The Parted Earth,' by Anjali Enjeti

“Fear Street Part One: 1994 is a ton of fun, scary, and well worth the trilogy ride. There’s a new face in horror and it takes place on Fear Street. “. Author R.L. Stein can stand next to the horror maestro himself Stephen King, because, over the years, Stein has released tons of horror-themed books to the masses. Most of these books are known in the children or very young adult circles, mostly being the famous Goosebumps series that feature monsters, ghosts, haunts and deal with young kids navigating the story. At one point, Stein wrote Fear Street, another series of books that featured older teenage kids and monsters. But it wasn’t until 2005 where Stein wrote a trilogy of Fear Street that perfectly captured some adult horror and carnage, and was much scarier than the Goosebumps books. Netflix got into business with these Fear Street novels and has made a trilogy of films set to release in July based on the Stein books. The first one is Fear Street Part One: 1994 and is one thrilling, scary, fun ride.