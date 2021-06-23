Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Saccadic suppression in schizophrenia

By Rebekka Lencer, Inga Meyhöfer, Janina Triebsch, Karen Rolfes, Markus Lappe, Tamara Watson
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 40% of schizophrenia patients report discrete visual disturbances which could occur if saccadic suppression, the decrease of visual sensitivity around saccade onset, is impaired. Two mechanisms contribute to saccadic suppression: efference copy processing and backwards masking. Both are reportedly altered in schizophrenia. However, saccadic suppression has not been investigated in schizophrenia. 17 schizophrenia patients and 18 healthy controls performed a saccadic suppression task using a Gabor stimulus with individually adjusted contrast, which was presented within an interval 300 ms around saccade onset. Visual disturbance scores were higher in patients than controls, but saccadic suppression strength and time course were similar in both groups with lower saccadic suppression rates being similarly related to smaller saccade amplitudes. Saccade amplitudes in the saccadic suppression task were reduced in patients, in contrast to unaltered amplitudes during a saccade control task. Notably, smaller saccade amplitudes were related to higher visual disturbances scores in patients. Saccadic suppression performance was unrelated to symptom expression and antipsychotic medication. Unaltered saccadic suppression in patients suggests sufficiently intact efference copy processing and backward masking as required for this task. Instead, visual disturbances in patients may be related to restricted saccadic amplitudes arising from cognitive load while completing a task.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Drugs#Reproduction#Ec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
Related
HealthNature.com

White matter in prolonged glucocorticoid response to psychological stress in schizophrenia

Stress is implicated in psychosis etiology and exacerbation, but pathogenesis toward brain network alterations in schizophrenia remain unclear. White matter connects limbic and prefrontal regions responsible for stress response regulation, and white matter tissues are also vulnerable to glucocorticoid aberrancies. Using a novel psychological stressor task, we studied cortisol stress responses over time and white matter microstructural deficits in schizophrenia spectrum disorder (SSD). Cortisol was measured at baseline, 0-, 20-, and 40-min after distress induction by a psychological stressor task in 121 SSD patients and 117 healthy controls (HC). White matter microstructural integrity was measured by 64-direction diffusion tensor imaging. Fractional anisotropy (FA) in white matter tracts were related to cortisol responses and then compared to general patterns of white matter tract deficits in SSD identified by mega-analysis. Differences between 40-min post-stress and baseline, but not acute reactivity post-stress, was significantly elevated in SSD vs HC, time × diagnosis interaction F2.3,499.9 = 4.1, p = 0.013. All SSD white matter tracts were negatively associated with prolonged cortisol reactivity but all tracts were positively associated with prolonged cortisol reactivity in HC. Individual tracts most strongly associated with prolonged cortisol reactivity were also most impacted in schizophrenia in general as established by the largest schizophrenia white matter study (r = −0.56, p = 0.006). Challenged with psychological stress, SSD and HC mount similar cortisol responses, and impairments arise in the resolution timeframe. Prolonged cortisol elevations are associated with the white matter deficits in SSD, in a pattern previously associated with schizophrenia in general.
ScienceNature.com

Thalamic reticular nucleus impairments and abnormal prefrontal control of dopamine system in a developmental model of schizophrenia: prevention by N-acetylcysteine

Recent evidence showed thalamic abnormalities in schizophrenia involving disruptions to the parvalbumin neurons in the thalamic reticular nucleus (TRN). However, their functional consequences, as well as a potential linkage to oxidative stress, are unclear. The TRN is posited to gate prefrontal control of dopamine neuron activity in the ventral tegmental area (VTA). Thus, we hypothesized that schizophrenia-related TRN abnormalities might contribute to dopamine dysregulation, a well-known feature of the disorder. To test this, in adult rats exposed prenatally to methylazoxymethanol acetate (MAM rats), oxidative impairments to the parvalbumin neurons in the anterior TRN were assessed by immunohistochemistry. Using in vivo electrophysiology, we investigated whether inactivation of the prefrontal cortex would produce differential effects on VTA dopamine neurons in MAM rats. We show that MAM rats displayed reduced markers of parvalbumin and wisteria floribunda agglutinin-labeled perineuronal nets, correlating with increased markers of oxidative stress (8-oxo-7, 8-dihydro-20-deoxyguanosine, and 3-nitrotyrosine). Moreover, MAM rats displayed heightened baseline and abnormal prefrontal control of VTA dopamine neuron activity, as tetrodotoxin-induced inactivation of the infralimbic prefrontal cortex decreased the dopamine population activity, contrary to the normal increase in controls. Such dopamine neuron dysregulation was recapitulated by enzymatic perineuronal net digestion in the TRN of normal rats. Furthermore, juvenile (postnatal day 11–25) antioxidant treatment (N-acetyl-cysteine, 900 mg/L drinking water) prevented all these impairments in MAM rats. Our findings suggest that early accumulation of oxidative stress in the TRN may shape the later onset of schizophrenia pathophysiology, highlighting redox regulation as a potential target for early intervention.
ScienceNature.com

The default mode network in cognition: a topographical perspective

The default mode network (DMN) is a set of widely distributed brain regions in the parietal, temporal and frontal cortex. These regions often show reductions in activity during attention-demanding tasks but increase their activity across multiple forms of complex cognition, many of which are linked to memory or abstract thought. Within the cortex, the DMN has been shown to be located in regions furthest away from those contributing to sensory and motor systems. Here, we consider how our knowledge of the topographic characteristics of the DMN can be leveraged to better understand how this network contributes to cognition and behaviour.
HealthNature.com

Behavioral and accumbens synaptic plasticity induced by cues associated with restraint stress

Exposure to acute stress can increase vulnerability to develop or express many psychiatric disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. We hypothesized that stress-induced psychiatric vulnerability is associated with enduring neuroplasticity in the nucleus accumbens core because stress exposure can alter drug addiction-related behaviors that are associated with accumbens synaptic plasticity. We used a single 2-h stress session and 3 weeks later exposed male and female rats to stress-conditioned odors in a modified defensive burying task, and quantified both active and avoidant coping strategies. We measured corticosterone, dendritic spine and astrocyte morphology in accumbens, and examined reward sensitivity using a sucrose two-bottle choice and operant sucrose self-administration. Exposure to stress odor increased burying (active coping) and immobility (avoidant coping) in the defensive burying task in female and male rats. Systemic corticosterone was transiently increased by both ongoing acute restraint stress and stress-conditioned odors. Three weeks after administering acute restraint stress, we observed increased dendritic spine density and head diameter, and decreased synaptic association with astroglia and the astroglial glutamate transporter, GLT-1. Exposure to conditioned stress further increased head diameter without affecting spine density or astroglial morphology, and this increase by conditioned stress was correlated with burying behavior. Finally, we found that stress-exposed females have a preference for sweet solutions and higher motivation to seek sucrose than stressed male rats. We conclude that acute stress produced enduring plasticity in accumbens postsynapses and associated astroglia. Moreover, conditioned stress odors induced active behavioral coping strategies that were correlated with dendritic spine morphology.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
WildlifeNature.com

Metabolic and enzymatic elucidation of cooperative degradation of red seaweed agarose by two human gut bacteria

Various health beneficial outcomes associated with red seaweeds, especially their polysaccharides, have been claimed, but the molecular pathway of how red seaweed polysaccharides are degraded and utilized by cooperative actions of human gut bacteria has not been elucidated. Here, we investigated the enzymatic and metabolic cooperation between two human gut symbionts, Bacteroides plebeius and Bifidobacterium longum ssp. infantis, with regard to the degradation of agarose, the main carbohydrate of red seaweed. More specifically, B. plebeius initially decomposed agarose into agarotriose by the actions of the enzymes belonging to glycoside hydrolase (GH) families 16 and 117 (i.e., BpGH16A and BpGH117) located in the polysaccharide utilization locus, a specific gene cluster for red seaweed carbohydrates. Then, B. infantis extracted energy from agarotriose by the actions of two agarolytic β-galactosidases (i.e., Bga42A and Bga2A) and produced neoagarobiose. B. plebeius ultimately acted on neoagarobiose by BpGH117, resulting in the production of 3,6-anhydro-l-galactose, a monomeric sugar possessing anti-inflammatory activity. Our discovery of the cooperative actions of the two human gut symbionts on agarose degradation and the identification of the related enzyme genes and metabolic intermediates generated during the metabolic processes provide a molecular basis for agarose degradation by gut bacteria.
HealthNature.com

Adaptive brain activity changes during tongue movement with palatal coverage from fMRI data

Successful adaptation to wearing dentures with palatal coverage may be associated with cortical activity changes related to tongue motor control. The purpose was to investigate the brain activity changes during tongue movement in response to a new oral environment. Twenty-eight fully dentate subjects (mean age: 28.6-years-old) who had no experience with removable dentures wore experimental palatal plates for 7 days. We measured tongue motor dexterity, difficulty with tongue movement, and brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging during tongue movement at pre-insertion (Day 0), as well as immediately (Day 1), 3 days (Day 3), and 7 days (Day 7) post-insertion. Difficulty with tongue movement was significantly higher on Day 1 than on Days 0, 3, and 7. In the subtraction analysis of brain activity across each day, activations in the angular gyrus and right precuneus on Day 1 were significantly higher than on Day 7. Tongue motor impairment induced activation of the angular gyrus, which was associated with monitoring of the tongue’s spatial information, as well as the activation of the precuneus, which was associated with constructing the tongue motor imagery. As the tongue regained the smoothness in its motor functions, the activation of the angular gyrus and precuneus decreased.
ScienceNature.com

Repurposing tRNAs for nonsense suppression

Three stop codons (UAA, UAG and UGA) terminate protein synthesis and are almost exclusively recognized by release factors. Here, we design de novo transfer RNAs (tRNAs) that efficiently decode UGA stop codons in Escherichia coli. The tRNA designs harness various functionally conserved aspects of sense-codon decoding tRNAs. Optimization within the TΨC-stem to stabilize binding to the elongation factor, displays the most potent effect in enhancing suppression activity. We determine the structure of the ribosome in a complex with the designed tRNA bound to a UGA stop codon in the A site at 2.9 Å resolution. In the context of the suppressor tRNA, the conformation of the UGA codon resembles that of a sense-codon rather than when canonical translation termination release factors are bound, suggesting conformational flexibility of the stop codons dependent on the nature of the A-site ligand. The systematic analysis, combined with structural insights, provides a rationale for targeted repurposing of tRNAs to correct devastating nonsense mutations that introduce a premature stop codon.
Video GamesNature.com

Development and testing of a game-based digital intervention for working memory training in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is prevalent globally, yet it lacks cost-effective treatment approaches. Deficits in executive functions occur frequently in autism spectrum disorder and present a target for intervention. Here we report the design and development of five smartphone-based games for training working memory in children with ASD. These open-source games, available free of cost to the community, were designed to match the behavioral preferences and sensorimotor abilities of children with ASD. We then conducted a preliminary trial to test the effectiveness of a month-long intervention using these games. Although we did not see a significant change in the working memory of all children with a month-long training, children who performed better on the games also showed more improvement in their working memory, suggesting that a longer intervention with the games might be useful in improving working memory. Using a Hindi translation of the autism treatment evaluation checklist, we also tested the collateral gains of the training in reducing autistic symptoms. We found no significant change in the autistic symptoms after the intervention. Further, there was no correlation between the change in the working memory and the change in the autistic symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
ScienceNature.com

Bioengineered 3D nanocomposite based on gold nanoparticles and gelatin nanofibers for bone regeneration: in vitro and in vivo study

The main aim of the present study was to fabricate 3D scaffold based on poly (l-lactic acid) (PLLA)/Polycaprolactone (PCL) matrix polymer containing gelatin nanofibers (GNFs) and gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) as the scaffold for bone tissue engineering application. AuNPs were synthesized via the Turkevich method as the osteogenic factor. GNFs were fabricated by the electrospinning methods and implemented into the scaffold as the extracellular matrix mimicry structure. The prepared AuNPs and Gel nanofibers were composited by PLLA/PCL matrix polymer and converted to a 3D scaffold using thermal-induced phase separation. SEM imaging illustrated the scaffold's porous structure with a porosity range of 80–90% and a pore size range of 80 to 130 µm. The in vitro studies showed that the highest concentration of AuNPs (160 ppm) induced toxicity and 80 ppm AuNPs exhibited the highest cell proliferation. The in vivo studies showed that PCL/PLLA/Gel/80ppmAuNPs induced the highest neo-bone formation, osteocyte in lacuna woven bone formation, and angiogenesis in the defect site. In conclusion, this study showed that the prepared scaffold exhibited suitable properties for bone tissue engineering in terms of porosity, pore size, mechanical properties, biocompatibility, and osteoconduction activities.
ScienceNature.com

Information capacity and robustness of encoding in the medial prefrontal cortex are modulated by the bioavailability of serotonin and the time elapsed from the cue during a reward-driven task

Serotonin (5-HT) is a key neuromodulator of medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) functions. Pharmacological manipulation of systemic 5-HT bioavailability alters the electrical activity of mPFC neurons. However, 5-HT modulation at the population level is not well characterized. In the present study, we made single neuron extracellular recordings in the mPFC of rats performing an operant conditioning task, and analyzed the effect of systemic administration of fluoxetine (a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) on the information encoded in the firing activity of the neural population. Chronic (longer than 15 days), but not acute (less than 15 days), fluoxetine administration reduced the firing rate of mPFC neurons. Moreover, fluoxetine treatment enhanced pairwise entropy but diminished noise correlation and redundancy in the information encoded, thus showing how mPFC differentially encodes information as a function of 5-HT bioavailability. Information about the occurrence of the reward-predictive stimulus was maximized during reward consumption, around 3 to 4 s after the presentation of the cue, and it was higher under chronic fluoxetine treatment. However, the encoded information was less robust to noise corruption when compared to control conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Untangling the genetic link between type 1 and type 2 diabetes using functional genomics

There is evidence pointing towards shared etiological features between type 1 diabetes (T1D) and type 2 diabetes (T2D) despite both phenotypes being considered genetically distinct. However, the existence of shared genetic features for T1D and T2D remains complex and poorly defined. To better understand the link between T1D and T2D, we employed an integrated functional genomics approach involving extensive chromatin interaction data (Hi-C) and expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) data to characterize the tissue-specific impacts of single nucleotide polymorphisms associated with T1D and T2D. We identified 195 pleiotropic genes that are modulated by tissue-specific spatial eQTLs associated with both T1D and T2D. The pleiotropic genes are enriched in inflammatory and metabolic pathways that include mitogen-activated protein kinase activity, pertussis toxin signaling, and the Parkinson’s disease pathway. We identified 8 regulatory elements within the TCF7L2 locus that modulate transcript levels of genes involved in immune regulation as well as genes important in the etiology of T2D. Despite the observed gene and pathway overlaps, there was no significant genetic correlation between variant effects on T1D and T2D risk using European ancestral summary data. Collectively, our findings support the hypothesis that T1D and T2D specific genetic variants act through genetic regulatory mechanisms to alter the regulation of common genes, and genes that co-locate in biological pathways, to mediate pleiotropic effects on disease development. Crucially, a high risk genetic profile for T1D alters biological pathways that increase the risk of developing both T1D and T2D. The same is not true for genetic profiles that increase the risk of developing T2D. The conversion of information on genetic susceptibility to the protein pathways that are altered provides an important resource for repurposing or designing novel therapies for the management of diabetes.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
ScienceNature.com

Dairy-originated digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides increase the risk of hypertension: Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study

Milk-protein-derived bioactive peptides (BPs) have been proposed as modulators of different regulatory processes involved in blood pressure regulation. Studies on the long-term effects of BPs on blood pressure have not yet been conducted. We aimed to investigate the association of dairy-originated BPs with the risk of hypertension (HTN) in the Tehran Lipid and Glucose Cohort Study (TLGS). In this cohort study, 4378 subjects with a mean follow-up period of 3.1 years were included in the final analysis. Dietary intake, physical activity, demographic, and anthropometric data and blood pressure measurements were obtained for all participants. Various types of dairy-originated BPs were determined by an in silico method. High intake of total digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides (OR: 1.31, CI 95%: 1.01–1.70), dipeptides (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.03–1.73), peptides with more than seven residues (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), glycosylated residues (OR: 1.39, CI 95%: 1.07–1.80), highly hydrophilic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), and low hydrophobic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71) was associated with an increased risk of HTN in the adjusted model. In addition, subjects in the higher tertile of anti-HTN peptide (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.02–1.72) and antidiabetic peptide (OR: 1.35, CI 95%: 1.04–1.76) intake had a higher risk of HTN than those in the lower tertile. No significant association emerged between calcium intake from dairy and incident risk of HTN. Our results showed that the intake of some forms of digestion-resistant and BPs, such as anti-HTN peptides, dipeptides, and peptides with more than seven residues, can increase the risk of HTN in the TLGS population.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Adiponectin as a novel biomarker of disease severity in alopecia areata

The frequent coexistence of obesity and metabolic syndrome in patients with alopecia areata may indicate the common pathogenetic pathway in these conditions with an important role of adipokines. The aim of the study was to evaluate the serum level of adiponectin, resistin and leptin in patients with alopecia areata in comparison to healthy controls. The study included 65 patients with alopecia areata and 71 healthy controls. The concentration of adipokines was determined with the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. The mean concentrations of adiponectin and resistin were significantly lower in the sera of patients with alopecia areata when compared to healthy controls (7966 \(\pm\) 4087 vs 9947 \(\pm\) 5692 ng/ml; p = 0.0312 and 11.04 \(\pm\) 3.88 vs 14.11 \(\pm\) 8.69 ng/ml; p = 0.0176, respectively). A negative correlation between the serum level of adiponectin and severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score was observed (r = − 0.26; p < 0.05). The concentration of adiponectin was significantly lower in patients with alopecia universalis than in patients with patchy alopecia areata (4951 \(\pm\) 2499 vs 8525 \(\pm\) 4085 ng/ml; p = 0.0135). No significant difference in the serum concentration of leptin was observed between patients with alopecia areata and healthy controls. The negative correlation between the serum level of adiponectin and hair loss severity indicates that adiponectin may be considered a marker of hair loss severity in alopecia areata. Further studies are needed to evaluate the role of resistin in patients with alopecia areata and its decreased level irregardless of severity or activity of the disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Are early clinical manifestations of spasticity associated with long-term functional outcome following spinal cord injury? A retrospective study

Retrospective study of a prospective cohort of patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Determine the relationship between the occurrence of early spasticity, defined as the development of signs and/or symptoms of spasticity during the hospitalization in traumatology, and the functional outcome 6–12 months following a SCI. Secondly, to determine the specific impact of early clonus, velocity-dependent hypertonia and/or muscle spasms on the functional outcome at the same timepoint.

Comments / 0

Community Policy