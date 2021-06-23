Steroid response to malaria

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Immunoglobulin (Ig)A is known to play a protective role against pathogens at mucosal surfaces. However, the protective effects of IgA in the serum are less well understood, particularly in the context of pathogens such as Plasmodium falciparum. To address this question, Tan et al. isolated and characterized serum IgA from three independent cohorts of humans exposed to P. falciparum. The authors further studied IgA antibodies isolated from individuals who were consistently resistant to malaria, finding that they were protective in mouse models in vivo and bound to a conserved site on sporozoites. Together, these results established a role for serum IgA in the context of malaria and identified a region of the circumsporozoite protein as a target for these protective antibodies.