Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Steroid response to malaria

By Kirsty Minton
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring blood-stage malaria, infection of red blood cells with Plasmodium falciparum leads to global metabolic changes in the host as a result of both the pathogen hijacking host metabolism for its own survival and proliferation, and host adaptation to the metabolic demands of an immune response to infection. However, the extent to which metabolic changes are associated with variation in host susceptibility to malaria is unknown. This study reports serum metabolome profiling of children naturally infected with P. falciparum in Burkina Faso, West Africa, revealing major changes in endogenous steroid levels with effects on adaptive immunity.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Steroid#Immune Response#Profiling#Susceptibility#Metabolome#P Falciparum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
WorldPhys.org

A rapid malaria test kit that could aid diagnosis in developing countries

A team of scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed a test kit for malaria that delivers results in 30 minutes. The kit could facilitate the diagnosis of malaria in the field, as the equipment needed is anticipated to be lightweight, easy-to-use, and able to detect the disease in its early stages.
ScienceEurekAlert

Antibodies help identify women protected from placental malaria

Six antibody characteristics could help scientists identify which pregnant women are at risk of placental malaria infections, finds a study published today in eLife. Malaria infections can be devastating for pregnant mothers, particularly during their first pregnancies. If malaria parasites invade the placenta, they can starve babies of nutrition, potentially causing low birth weight, preterm deliveries, stillbirths, and pregnancy loss. But not all women are susceptible to placental malaria infections, and the new study may help clinicians to identify those at risk and researchers to develop new therapies to protect pregnant women from malaria and related complications.
ScienceScience Now

Functional human IgA targets a conserved site on malaria sporozoites

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Immunoglobulin (Ig)A is known to play a protective role against pathogens at mucosal surfaces. However, the protective effects of IgA in the serum are less well understood, particularly in the context of pathogens such as Plasmodium falciparum. To address this question, Tan et al. isolated and characterized serum IgA from three independent cohorts of humans exposed to P. falciparum. The authors further studied IgA antibodies isolated from individuals who were consistently resistant to malaria, finding that they were protective in mouse models in vivo and bound to a conserved site on sporozoites. Together, these results established a role for serum IgA in the context of malaria and identified a region of the circumsporozoite protein as a target for these protective antibodies.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Investigational malaria vaccine gives strong, lasting protection

Two U.S. Phase 1 clinical trials of a novel candidate malaria vaccine have found that the regimen conferred unprecedentedly high levels of durable protection when volunteers were later exposed to disease-causing malaria parasites. The vaccine combines live parasites with either of two widely used antimalarial drugs—an approach termed chemoprophylaxis vaccination. A Phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine is now underway in Mali, a malaria-endemic country. If the approach proves successful there, chemoprophylaxis vaccination, or CVac, potentially could help reverse the stalled decline of global malaria. Currently, there is no vaccine in widespread use for the mosquito-transmitted disease.
WorldScience Now

It’s official: China has eliminated malaria

The World Health Organization (WHO) today is certifying China as free of malaria, after a decadeslong effort drove an estimated annual toll of 30 million cases in the 1940s, including 300,000 deaths, to zero in 2017. Along the way, China developed new surveillance techniques, medicines, and technologies to break the cycle of transmission between the Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria parasites and humans.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for reducing malaria transmission

Malaria still kills millions. Researchers are excited by a new intervention: giving people a drug which kills mosquitoes that bite them. Incredibly, this is a reality, as the drug ivermectin, widely used for the control of parasite infections such as lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis, appears to do this. With some mosquitoes now resistant to the insecticides used in treated bed nets, this is a potentially important new control measure.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: C3a and C5a facilitates the metastasis of myeloma cells by activating Nrf2

The original article has been corrected. Jiangsu Institute of Hematology, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, Key Laboratory of Thrombosis and Hemostasis under Ministry of Health, Collaborative Innovation Center of Hematology, Suzhou Institute of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. Jie...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Are blood-pressure targets needed to prevent cardiovascular disease?

Mounting evidence from the SPRINT trial and the Blood Pressure Lowering Treatment Trialists points towards the use of absolute cardiovascular risk assessment to guide blood-pressure management. But who will fall between the cracks? We need to be pragmatic in keeping blood-pressure targets, if only to serve the >1 billion people at risk of cardiovascular disease living in low-resource settings.
ScienceEurekAlert

Simple blood tests may help improve malaria diagnosis in clinical studies

Using simple blood tests could help researchers identify children who have been misidentified as having severe malaria, according to a study published today in eLife. Researchers are working to develop better ways to treat severe malaria, which kills about 400,000 children in Africa each year. The discovery could help expedite such research by helping them more accurately identify children with severe malaria. It also reinforces the importance of the World Health Organization's recommendation that all children being treated for severe malaria also receive antibiotics to ensure any misdiagnosed children receive life-saving care.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Preclinical Study Shows mRNA Vaccine Confers Sterilizing Immunity against Malaria

An estimated 229 million cases of malaria infection and 409,000 related deaths occurred in 2019 worldwide. This has resulted in enormous suffering, economic burden, and regional social instability. Pregnant women, children and malaria-naïve travelers are at highest risk of being infected by the malaria-causing parasite, Plasmodium falciparum. Therefore, development of a malaria vaccine is a priority for the Department of Defense (DoD) as the disease remains a top threat to U.S. military forces deployed to endemic regions.
ScienceRed Bluff Daily News

Using gene drives to control malaria

A group of UC scientists led by Greg Lanzaro, professor of pathology, microbiology and immunology in the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, recently completed an analysis of a strategy aimed at eliminating malaria from Africa using genetically engineered mosquitoes. Lanzaro’s lab is part of the UC Irvine Malaria Initiative....
ScienceNature.com

Iron in adipocytes — a role in gut–adipose crosstalk

Iron levels are known to be associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), with high levels of iron leading to an increased risk of T2DM and iron levels in adipocytes seemingly being involved. However, the mechanisms underlying the role of iron in the pathogenesis of T2DM and its function in adipose tissue have been unclear. New work by Philipp Scherer and colleagues answers some of these questions.
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Research: Treatment targets steroid-induced OHT

Measurements from multiple studies show benefits of rho-kinase inhibition. Findings from a series of preclinical and retrospective clinical studies suggest the rho-kinase inhibitor (ROCKi) netarsudil (Rhopressa; Aerie Pharmaceuticals) may be the preferred treatment for steroid-induced ocular hypertension (OHT). As reported in a recently published article [Li G, et al. Elife....
Scienceaappublications.org

Adjuvant Steroid Therapy in Acute Pyelonephritis

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Meena J, , Kumar J. Adjuvant corticosteroids for prevention of kidney scarring in children with...
ScienceEurekAlert

Combating infectious diseases with genetic engineering

As part of the drive to support junior research groups in research into infectious diseases, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research is to provide 2,162,188 euros in funding from 2021 to 2026 for the research project 'AGEnTS - Genetic Engineering of T-cells for Treating Infectious Diseases' at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU). The head of the project, which aims to combat drug-resistant pathogens using genetically modified immune cells, is Dr. Kilian Schober from the Institute of Microbiology - Clinical Microbiology, Immunology and Hygiene at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Poems syndrome: consolidation with autologous stem cell transplantation

Dispenzieri A, Kyle RA, Lacy MQ, Rajkumar SV, Therneau TM, Larson DR, et al. POEMS syndrome: definitions and long-term outcome. Blood. 2003;101:2496–506. Dispenzieri A. POEMS Syndrome: 2019 Update on diagnosis, risk-stratification, and management. Am J Hematol. 2019;94:812–27. https://doi.org/10.1002/ajh.25495. Epub 2019 May 23. Article PubMed Google Scholar. 3. Hogan WJ, Lacy...
CancerNature.com

Association of the Healthy Nordic Food Index with risk of bladder cancer: a case–control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Bladder cancer (BC) is the ninth recurrent neoplasm in the world. In Iran, incidence of BC is the third most common among men. Few dietary patterns are related to reduced carcinogenesis and consequently are amenable to modification in order to reduce the BC risk. Adherence to the traditional Nordic diet, as measured by the Healthy Nordic Food Index (HNFI), have shown a beneficial effect on chronic disease prevention, including cancer. The principal objective of this study was to investigate the association between HNFI and the odds of BC in a case-control study, in Iran.
ScienceEurekAlert

Novel coronavirus infects and replicates in salivary gland cells

In Brazil, researchers at the University of São Paulo’s Medical School (FM-USP) have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 infects and replicates in the salivary glands. Analysis of samples from three types of salivary gland obtained during a minimally invasive autopsy procedure performed on patients who died from complications of COVID-19 at Hospital das Clínicas, FM-USP’s hospital complex, showed that tissues specializing in producing and secreting saliva serve as reservoirs for the novel coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy