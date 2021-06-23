Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Droughtlander suggestions: St. Kilda podcast featuring Richard Rankin

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcasts are becoming a big thing, and Richard Rankin features in a new one. That podcast will be focused on St. Kilda, Scotland, and is titled Atlantic: A Scottish Story. The name of the place will sound familiar but it’s not the same as the one in the Outlander books. The podcast is about the forgotten island, which has laid deserted since 1930.

claireandjamie.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rankin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Kilda#Outlander#Scottish#A Scottish Story#The Daily Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosiowapublicradio.org

'70 Over 70' Podcast Features Reflections From People Over The Age Of 70

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Max Linsky about his new podcast 70 Over 70 and his conversations with famous guests like Dionne Warwick and Norman Lear. Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Celebritiessportswar.com

Appreciate the suggestions

And if the conversations allows, we will ask those questions. Majority of our episodes celebrate the guest and their career and also allow them to share with the fans what they are doing currently.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Figures Podcast Released By UrbanLink Magazine Features Host Chris Jones

BOISE, Idaho, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanLink Magazine announces the launch of Figures, a podcast and docuseries focused on notable entrepreneurs of recent years and their journeys. UrbanLink Magazine will release a new episode each week with guest list of entrepreneurs and change makers. Figures episodes from the inaugural season are available at urbanlinkmag.com.
Entertainmentundertheradarmag.com

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Laurie Penny

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives. For writer Laurie Penny, the transition from feminist journalist to screenwriter was a bit...
PhotographyThe Drum

Stonewall: Portrait Series by Rankin

This Pride month, an original portraiture series seeks to tackle the lack of diversity in advertising by showcasing the breadth of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021. Shot and conceived by photographer/director Jordan Rossi, at Rankin, the project will be specifically released to coincide with the Stonewall Uprising and the start of the Gay Liberation Movement on the 28 June.
CelebritiesEW.com

June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair on why their new podcast is a gateway drug back to the world

Actresses June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair are known for plenty: Their sitcom performances (Grace & Frankie, Playing House), their activism, their regular guest appearances on hit podcast Bitch Sesh (and, for Raphael's part, as co-host of the long-running How Did This Get Made?). What they're not known for is their technical acumen - the fact that their brand new joint podcast venture, The Deep Dive, is becoming a runaway hit is notable not for its content but for the sheer miracle that it makes it from their living rooms to the airwaves every week. Raphael and St. Clair launched the project at the end of April - with guest Casey Wilson - and their frank, vulnerable discussions about everything from motherhood to grief to unfortunate hairstyles of the past struck an immediate chord with their (mostly identifying) listenership. Below, the co-hosts discuss launching a podcast in a pandemic, the responsibility of being newly-coined lifestyle gurus, and the importance of pressing "play" during a recording.
NFLCincy Jungle

Orange is the New Black Podcast: Indy Animal, featuring Chris Evans

On the latest episode of Orange is the New Black, Ace Boogie & Zim took the airwaves with Bengals running back Chris Evans. The Bengals spent the 202nd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Evans, who had an interesting career with the Michigan Wolverines. On the show, the crew...
CelebritiesVogue

Model Lorraine Pascale Married The Man Of Her Dreams Wearing Vivienne Westwood

Dennis and I met in the gym in 2018. He commented on my parking. Anyone who knows me knows that I love cars, so complimenting my parking was a good first step towards winning my heart! He proposed on 5 July last year, not long after restaurants reopened. He booked what I thought was a lunch to celebrate his birthday, but then surprised me by proposing.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Meet St. Louis Podcast Special Announcement

Welcome back to the Meet St. Louis podcast, the show taking you inside your favorite bars, breweries and small businesses. I’m your *producer*, JJ Bailey. I’m happy to report that since our last episode, Alexis is officially a new mom, and she, her baby boy, and her husband are all happy and healthy.
Annapolis, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

St. Martins-In-The-Field Organist Featured In COVID-19 Tribute Video

The Annapolis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) recently premiered “Grief, Comfort, Hope: When Words Fail, Music Speaks,” a video featuring prayer and organ music for people who have experienced grief or hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. HyeSung Hwang, the director of music ministries at St. Martin’s-in-the-Field...
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.