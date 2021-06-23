Droughtlander suggestions: St. Kilda podcast featuring Richard Rankin

Actresses June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair are known for plenty: Their sitcom performances (Grace & Frankie, Playing House), their activism, their regular guest appearances on hit podcast Bitch Sesh (and, for Raphael's part, as co-host of the long-running How Did This Get Made?). What they're not known for is their technical acumen - the fact that their brand new joint podcast venture, The Deep Dive, is becoming a runaway hit is notable not for its content but for the sheer miracle that it makes it from their living rooms to the airwaves every week. Raphael and St. Clair launched the project at the end of April - with guest Casey Wilson - and their frank, vulnerable discussions about everything from motherhood to grief to unfortunate hairstyles of the past struck an immediate chord with their (mostly identifying) listenership. Below, the co-hosts discuss launching a podcast in a pandemic, the responsibility of being newly-coined lifestyle gurus, and the importance of pressing "play" during a recording.