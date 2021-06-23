3 crime novels of different types engrossed this book critic this month

Who doesn’t love a bit of mystery? A gripping whodunit that may or may not have you looking over your shoulder as you turn the pages. Readers love to follow the process of an investigation and trying to guess who’s guilty, perched at the edge of their seat following all of the action. I’m sure you know what I mean. *insert the iconic Law & Order SVU theme song* Latinx authors are underrepresented in the U.S. when it comes to crime and mystery books. They are underrepresented as a whole, in other areas of the industry as well — but that’s a topic for another post. And fellow Book Riot contributors have already written on the topic of diversity and inclusion in the publishing industry. For example, a post what written asking what publishers are really doing to diversify; another post had a list of diverse picture book biographies; and the current state of disability representation in kid’s books. If you’re looking to diversify your reading list (and kudos to you if you are!), make sure to check out the following crime and mystery books by Latinx authors.