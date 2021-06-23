Editor-in-chief: We're expanding quality CT coverage you can rely on
Being there when it counts. Being there when it’s difficult, when it helps, to celebrate. Bringing you stories of vital importance, keeping you informed during a global pandemic and other major events challenging communities to the core. Going deep, uncovering issues that can be righted to the betterment of society and public good. Asking the tough questions on subjects you care about, from your neighborhood to across the state.www.middletownpress.com