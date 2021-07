Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions later, to allow more people to be vaccinated. The first minister has signalled the move to level zero - the lowest in the nation's five-tier system - could be pushed back by three weeks from the scheduled date of 28 June. She's also promised to publish a review of social distancing rules.